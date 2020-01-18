How to watch the Premier League clash – kick-off time, TV channels and team news

Liverpool face another test of their Premier League title candidates this weekend when they host Manchester United.

Jürgen Klopps Liverpool is only two points ahead this season.

Jürgen Klopps Liverpool was outstanding this season

But the team that took those points was their opponent this Sunday, the old opponent Manchester United.

The two rivals have played countless classics in the past few years, and this weekend could offer another one.

Liverpool v Manchester United: date and time

The duel in the Premier League will take place on Sunday, January 19. Anfield starts at 4:30 p.m.

United are the only team to score after Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in October this season.

Marcus Rashford gave United the lead before Adam Lallana was one point late.

The Red Devils beat Norwich last weekend while Liverpool left Tottenham behind.

Manchester United fan says Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk is the biggest defender the game has ever seen

Liverpool versus Manchester United: how to watch

The game will be broadcast from 4 p.m. in the Sky Sports Premier League and in the Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports customers can stream this live via the app on their mobile, tablet or computer devices.

If not, you can buy a Sky Sports Day Pass for £ 8.99 on NowTV.

Liverpool v Manchester United: team news

Liverpool could welcome Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren and Fabinho back, but James Milner and Naby Keita are out.

Takumi Minamino, who is under contract in January, could make his Premier League debut.

United duo Luke Shaw and Jesse Lingard should be fit, while Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe could also return.

There is doubt about Marcus Rashford while Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba stay outside.

Ole Gunnar Solskjærs Man United is traveling to Liverpool this weekend

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Match stats