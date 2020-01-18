How to watch the Premier League clash – kick-off time, TV channels and team news

Liverpool face another test of their Premier League title candidates this weekend when they host Manchester United.
Jürgen Klopps Liverpool is only two points ahead this season.
AFP or licensor
Jürgen Klopps Liverpool was outstanding this season
But the team that took those points was their opponent this Sunday, the old opponent Manchester United.
The two rivals have played countless classics in the past few years, and this weekend could offer another one.
LATEST
Bruno Fernandes to Man United Deal booths, Spurs Star Young to follow Inter?
Deal closed
Young becomes the newest star to leave Man United and join Inter Milan
INTERESTING
Solskjaer vs. Klopp: Why Man United may be taking the same path as Liverpool
Approved
Man United extends the contract of the player who has not played for them this season
intimidation
Liverpool fans plan hostile reception for Man United with “Pints and Pyros”
rally
“Take responsibility and fight again” – the message of the Arsenal legend to Mustafi
LATEST
Man United live news: Fernandes in Sporting’s squad against Benfica, the new captain
UNCOVERED
How much Liverpool’s squad value has increased under Jürgen Klopp is really amazing
INTENDED
Watford vs. Tottenham team news: Spurs to name surprise starter?
catastrophe
Jürgen Klopp criticizes the change in the AFCON date for the effects on Liverpool
Liverpool v Manchester United: date and time
The duel in the Premier League will take place on Sunday, January 19. Anfield starts at 4:30 p.m.
United are the only team to score after Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in October this season.
Marcus Rashford gave United the lead before Adam Lallana was one point late.
The Red Devils beat Norwich last weekend while Liverpool left Tottenham behind.
Manchester United fan says Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk is the biggest defender the game has ever seen
Liverpool versus Manchester United: how to watch
The game will be broadcast from 4 p.m. in the Sky Sports Premier League and in the Sky Sports Main Event.
Sky Sports customers can stream this live via the app on their mobile, tablet or computer devices.
If not, you can buy a Sky Sports Day Pass for £ 8.99 on NowTV.
Liverpool v Manchester United: team news
Liverpool could welcome Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren and Fabinho back, but James Milner and Naby Keita are out.
Takumi Minamino, who is under contract in January, could make his Premier League debut.
United duo Luke Shaw and Jesse Lingard should be fit, while Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe could also return.
There is doubt about Marcus Rashford while Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba stay outside.
AFP or licensor
Ole Gunnar Solskjærs Man United is traveling to Liverpool this weekend
Liverpool vs Manchester United: Match stats
- Since Liverpool made a league double against Man Utd in 2013/14, they have won only one of their eleven Premier League games against the Red Devils (D5 L5).
- Manchester United have not won in their last four away games against Liverpool in any competition (D2 L2) since their 1-0 win in the Premier League in January 2016.
- Liverpool have lost 28 Premier League games against Manchester United, eight more than any other club.
- Liverpool have met Manchester United in Anfield since September 1990 and win 4-0 under Kenny Dalglish.
- Among the 31 teams Jürgen Klopp has faced ten or more times in his career as a coach, his worst win rate is at Manchester United (20% – P10 W2 D6 L2).
- Manchester United have lost their last two away games in the Premier League at Merseyside against Liverpool and Everton. They haven’t lost in the top division three times in a row since April 1979.
- Liverpool have been unbeaten in their last 38 Premier League games (W33 D5), the third longest run in the history of the competition. The two longer runs (Arsenal 49, Chelsea 40) were both ended by Manchester United, but in games that took place at Old Trafford.
- Liverpool have scored in all 21 Premier League games so far this season. The last team to score in the first 22 games of a competition was the 2001/02 Arsenal season, which scored one goal in all 38 games of a title.
- In games this weekend, no player has scored the opening goal in more Premier League games this season than Marcus Rashford (6) of Man Utd. Rashford scored the winning goal five times this season, only Liverpool Mohamed Salah prevailed against other winners (6).
- Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood scored four goals in the Premier League this season – the last teenager to score more goals in a single season was Marcus Rashford in 2016-17 (5).