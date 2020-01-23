How To Watch The Premier League Game – TV Channel, Kick-Off Time, Confirmed Team News

Liverpool will face the Wolves tonight to take the Premier League title one step closer.

The Reds are 13 points ahead of Manchester City and two games ahead of the current champions.

Jürgen Klopps Liverpool is on his way to the wolves tonight

Jürgen Klopp’s team has only lost two points throughout the season, but will face a tough test tonight at Molineux.

The Wolves, who dropped from two to two against Southampton on Saturday, will move up to fifth place in the table with one point.

Wolves vs Liverpool: date and kick-off time

The Premier League tie will take place on Thursday 23 January and will start at 8 p.m. UK time.

Liverpool defeated Wolves 1-0 last month in Anfield thanks to Sadio Mane’s first-half goal.

The Reds will play their top game in hand next Wednesday when they travel to West Ham on Sunday after their FA Cup trip to Shrewsbury.

Wolves vs Liverpool: TV station and live stream

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 from 7 p.m.

If you are an EE phone customer, you can view it for free. EE customers can register for a three-month free trial at BT Sport – just send an SMS to SPORT to 150.

This allows you to watch TV on your phone and receive programs on your television using the service.

The wolves of Nuno Espirito Santo have been impressive this season

Wolves vs Liverpool: match stats

The Wolves have lost each of their last six Premier League games against Liverpool, scoring only one goal since winning 1-0 in Anfield in December 2010.

Liverpool have not lost to the wolves in the league since August 1981. Since then, they have won three and have drawn three of their six visits to Molineux.

This is the Wolves’ first Premier League game on a Thursday. In the meantime, Liverpool won only 25% of their Premier League games that day (2/8). This is the lowest win rate on any given day in the history of the competition.

In the last seven home games in the Premier League (from 7 p.m.) the wolves are unbeaten. They have won five and have drawn two since losing 2-0 to Crystal Palace last January.

Liverpool have won each of their last eight Premier League kick-offs (7pm or later), scoring 31 goals and conceding just six goals in return.

Should they remain undefeated in this game, Liverpool will be the fifth team in the history of the English football league to play undefeated over 40 league games after Nottingham Forest (42, 1977-78), Arsenal (49, 2003-04). , Chelsea (40, 2004-05) and Huddersfield Town (43, 2011).

According to Adrian Durham, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson deserves to be named Player of the Year this season

Wolves have won 18 points from Premier League losses this season, seven more than any other team. They are one of only nine teams to win after more than two goals in more than one Premier League game in one season, and the first since Man Utd in 2017-18.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah was directly involved in 88 goals in 93 Premier League games for the Reds (65 goals, 23 assists). The Egyptian scored a goal last season in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over the wolves at Molineux.

Wolf duo Adama Traoré and Raúl Jiménez have scored seven Premier League goals this season, more than any other partnership. Traoré has had six assists this season, twice as much as in his last three Premier League seasons with Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Wolves (3).

Liverpool have won the last seven clean sheets in the Premier League. The last time a team won eight games in a row without conceding a goal was in February 2009 when Manchester United won nine games in a row.

Wolves vs Liverpool: Confirmed lineups

wolves: Patricio, Saiss, Dendoncker, Coady, Doherty, Jonny, Moutinho, Neves, Neto, Traore, Jimenez.

Subs: Reddish, Boly, Gibbs-White, Jota, Giles, Kilman, Ashley-Seal.

Liverpool: Alisson, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Subs: Adrian, Fabinho, Minamino, Origi, Matip, Jones, Williams.