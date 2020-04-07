How to watch the World Trolls movie in the UK

Self-isolation is the perfect time to catch up on the movies you’ve missed in the past year, but what about the ones you’ve been looking for? Some of 2020’s big spending has been delayed and released later this year, while the new Trolls movie skips the cinema entirely. So here’s how to watch the global tour of UK trolls, as we can all use a colorful pickup.

First released on March 20 in the UK, which was then pushed for April 6, the new Trolls movie has joined three other universal releases to become available on demand. You can now rent the World Tour of Amazon Prime Trolls, iTunes, Sky Store, Google Play, Youtube, BT TV Movie Store and Microsoft. The different platforms seem to have the same price point (£ 15.99), but the amount of time you can rent the movie is different for each – so check T&C in advance.

The 2016 sequel to trolls, a world tour sees Queen Poppy (voiced by Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) discover the vast world of their kind. Following the musical theme of the first, the various countries consist of trolls designed by different genres, such as rock, techno, pop, and country. Instead of being intimidated by the evil Bragans in the first, Poppy and Branch deal with Queen Barb and Queen Thrash who want to rule the troll world with rock music.

Sure, trolls are definitely marketed to younger demographics. But as is common in children’s movies, there are loads of adult jokes going head-to-head. And anyway, trolls are the perfect excuse not to think about the corona virus for an hour and a half.

Right now, trolls, the invisible man, Hunt and her mother are some of the only new releases put on the net. Films like Mulan and No Time To Die are back to their dates later this year, depending on how the ongoing situation opens. Mulan will now perform July 24, but there is always the possibility that it will be available for streaming at Disney +, just as Artemis Paul has.