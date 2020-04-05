How to wear jeans like Princess Diana in four different ways

Needless to say, Princess Diana was a style icon in itself. Whether it was getting ready for a formal ball, or just street arrangements, she always looked incredibly chic. Her looks will be copied for years to come, and all the trends she rocked have a habit of returning to fashion every few years. She especially had a real way with jeans. So here’s how to wear jeans just like Princess Diana.

Perhaps nothing makes the relevance of Princess Diana’s style more salient from Hailey Bieber’s 2019 photo shoot to Vogue Paris, where she recreated some of Lady Dee’s most iconic looks. And yes, that included those bike shorts.

In the same photo, Bieber also copied one of Princess Diana’s epic jeans, where she wore mother’s jeans tucked into western boots, along with a large blazer and baseball cap. It reminded us all of how amazing Diana looked in jeans, and there are loads of other looks from where it came from.

I chose some of her most iconic outfits including jeans, along with high street duffies and styling suggestions, to help you copy say-by looks. Trust me, you’ll never look cooler.

1. Pair with a cozy knit

Shutterstock

Perfect and comfortable and perfect look (ideal for home-based workers right now), this is a classic Diana. Look cool in a pair of pointy jeans with a topshop mom, and pair with the gorgeous vintage jumper and other looks.

2. Multiply that

Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library / Getty Images

If double jeans are wrong, then I don’t want to be right … nor does Diana. This bad sight is easily restored; Just make sure to match your jeans and shirt / jacket to your jeans as much as possible. I think I found a pretty good combo:

3. Mix casual and formal clothing

Shutterstock

One thing that Diana loved to do with her jeans is to mix and match it to all kinds of occasions. Take this look, for example: She’s rocking a casual, pale jeans with informal blue sneakers, along with a super smart blazer. This is the perfect high-low situation.

4. Wear with bomber jacket and cowboy boots

Shutterstock

Pairing western boots with a retro-style jacket may not sound like it’s supposed to work, but Diana makes it look easy. It’s pretty hard to find a bright red bomber jacket that won’t break the bank, but the black one I found will go with everything: