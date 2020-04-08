How Top City Bankers Work from Home

Good morning, Broadsheet Reader! Stephanie Grisham has appeared as a White House spokesman, and Big Tech and Margrace Westager have finally agreed on something, and we can once again get a glimpse at how powerful women work at home. You. Have a productive Wednesday.

– Telecommuting top bunker. I am a sucker to get a glimpse of the everyday life of a successful woman. Coronavirus and telecommuting orders have made these snapshots even more interesting.

The Wall Street Journal reached the peak of everyday life yesterday with Alison Harding Jones, Citigroup’s head of M & A in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. , 4 dogs, 6 chickens. It’s a perfect home, taking care that Harding Jones doesn’t step into the background of his daughter TikToks.

The Coronavirus has colored her work. Active trading efforts are lagging, face-to-face meetings essential to M & A are pending, and clients are paying close attention to the long-term effects of COVID-19. “Nobody knows what it looks like,” she said.

But adapting to life in the coronavirus era has also provided opportunities. She is more efficient without commuting. Understanding people and having real conversations is “much easier … because everyone at the human level wants to interact.” And, like everyone else, she has the time to bake bread I found

One of the surprising aspects of the Coronavirus crisis is that it is a shared experience on a scale never before seen. As such, even though quarantine is not set, there is a lot of resonance in such vignettes, as Harding Jones explains. Her own-“like something from Dickens.”

