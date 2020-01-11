How Tottenham could measure up to Harry Kane as a replacement for the injury to Krzysztof Piatek and LaLiga against Thomas Lemar and Nelson Semedo

Loading...

Another year and another injury to Harry Kane that will result in him missing out on a significant part of the season.

It was ankle injuries in January and then again in April that prevented him from doing so for a few weeks before he recovered remarkably for the Champions League final.

Tottenham have to go without one of the world’s best strikers for about three months because of a thigh injury, but this time they have no substitute in their ranks.

AFP or licensor

Harry Kane limped in the 0-1 loss in Southampton and was now ruled out until April

Fernando Llorente intervened and scored the goal that helped him reach the Champions League semi-finals with away goals, but that was his only contribution to the goal.

Jose Mourinho is struggling with a headache when he tries to get back on his feet after only four points from the Christmas games. This included losses to Chelsea and Southampton, a draw against Norwich and a win against Brighton.

Spurs should dive into the transfer market to strengthen their options for the second half of the season with a striker as the top priority.

Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura played in the FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough, but Mourinho will likely want more physical presence.

Jason Cundy and Andy Goldstein discuss what Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho should do after Harry Kane’s long injury break

The club in north London has been linked to a move by Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek, who has only scored four goals in 18 Serie A games for AC Milan this season.

According to reports from Friday, the 24-year-old has made a £ 28 million deal between the two clubs and is expected to complete a medical exam within the next 48 hours.

AFP or licensor

Piatek scored 30 goals last season but had problems this season

They have also been linked to a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Lemar.

He was left out of Diego Simone’s squad, who defeated Barcelona 3-2 in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final on Thursday as rumors of his future continue to circulate.

Tottenham has to deal with Chelsea to land and borrow his man.

Simone said in a press conference: “Facts speak better than words. Lemar is an important player who was unable to develop his game, but who has characteristics that others do not have.

“Let’s hope he has a good moment when he comes back from an injury.

AFP or licensor

Thomas Lemar is reportedly being sought by Tottenham

“Whether Lemar can stay now or not … we know that agents work exemplary. Clubs work in function for their needs.

“He played a lot more than he didn’t. I was always impressed by his qualities. But he couldn’t live up to expectations.”

Another LaLiga player has also been linked to a move to North London that would solve the problem on the right defensive side.

They reportedly want Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo with £ 31m.

report

Late Var drama as a defensive howling gift Sheffield United wins against West Ham

Exciting

Bruno Fernande’s ‘agents’ begin talks over £ 55m Man United transfer

latest

News broadcast live: Lampard announces Chelsea update, Guardiola announces Sane

Compete

Giroud could be a good signing for Tottenham, the former Spurs winger admits

Gameday

Chelsea’s live commentary against Burnley as Blues wants to increase the top 4 chances

regret

According to Ancelotti, Delph’s encounter with Everton fans on social media was a mistake

Gameday

Tottenham v Liverpool: team news and comments while Spurs aim to spoil the party

London derby

Team news and live commentary: Arsenal plans to overtake Crystal Palace

Kyle Walker-Peters is expected to sign a six-month loan agreement with Crystal Palace after struggling for the season while Serge Aurier has not impressed.

Here at talkSPORT.com we looked at how Piatek, Semedo and Lemar could fit into Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham team.

4-2-3-1 lineup

Jose Mourinho has been tinkering with his formations in the past few weeks when he has dealt with the festive schedule and injury problems.

So Spurs started in their last Premier League game against Southampton, in which they lost 1-0 and Kane limped away injured.

Piatek would take Kane’s place as the only striker with Lemar in the attack role on the left. Nelson Semedo would play as a traditional right-back in a back four.

Could Spurs look like this when their goals are signed?

3-1-4-2 lineup

Mourinho used this formation in the 2-2 draw between Spurs and Norwich in his league game on December 28 with two players in front and three in the back.

Heung-Min Son will be Piatek’s partner with Lemar and Semedo as the main actors.

This may be a more advanced role than the current Barcelona man is used to, but here Aurier has been asked to play in this game.

It would allow him to do more while maintaining his defense duties.

Or maybe Jose Mourinho chooses a threesome

3-4-2-1 formation

Boxing Day was the last time this formation had been used by Mourinho when they faced Brighton from behind at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Again with three behind, Semedo would be pushed into a more advanced role with Lemar on the opposite flank.

This would also be based on the fact that the current Atletico Madrid man is both defensively returning and coming forward.

Or will Mourinho try this alternative Tottenham XI?

Premier League contracts: each signature signed in the January 2020 transfer window