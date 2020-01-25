How Tottenham should position for the FA Cup duel against Southampton with Japhet Tanganga and Tanguy Ndombele at the start

The FA Cup must be Tottenham’s most realistic chance of winning silver this season.

The Spurs were kicked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two Minnows Colchester and are currently 33 points behind Premier League leader Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho won the FA Cup with Chelsea in 2007

Meanwhile, they are facing a tricky clash in the Champions League with Bundesliga leader RB Leipzig next month.

Tottenham’s fourth game in the FA Cup against Southampton is by no means easy for Jose Mourinho’s men.

The Saints have won six of their last eight games in all competitions and have climbed to ninth place in the table.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team is just three points behind Tottenham, who needed another round to get past the Middlesbrough club.

Mourinho is expected to take a strong XI spot after his players suffered a 0-1 loss at St. Mary’s on New Year’s Day.

Harry Winks is in great doubt for the Southampton game with an ankle injury

Paulo Gazzaniga is likely to return to Hugo Lloris, who returned from an elbow injury in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Norwich after a three-month break.

Japhet Tanganga, who has impressed in the last games against Liverpool, Middlesbrough and Watford, could play for Serge Aurier.

Ryan Sessegnon is Tottenham’s only left-back with Ben Davies injured and Danny Rose reportedly moving closer to the front door.

Davison Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen were able to start in the middle of the defense, Toby Alderweireld rested.

Tanguy Ndombele is expected to play in midfield as Eric Dier’s partner after Harry Winks was knocked out due to an ankle injury to Norwich.

In the meantime, an offensive trio of Erik Lamela, Christian Eriksen and Gedson Fernandes could be behind Heung Min Son.

Tottenham want to have a strong bank with Dele Alli, Giovani Lo Celso and young striker Troy Parrott.

That’s how Tottenham should compete against Southampton