How two 500 rupees notes kept residents of a Lucknow neighborhood all night

According to a police official, the horror was created on Thursday night by a WhatsApp film that made the rounds.



IANS

latest update: April 10, 2020, 12:11 PM IST

At the time of the epidemic, two 500-rupee notes were needed to strike a blow at the Lucknow Asian paper colony.

The two banknotes were found in the colony on Thursday night, and residents called the police via a telephone line, which confiscated the banknotes.

Locals insisted that the notes were thrown on the coronavirus launch pad.

The notes, which were confiscated by police, are kept separate and a local doctor consults on the situation. The doctor asked the police to keep the notes separate for 24 hours.

Meanwhile, residents of the Mills paper colony remained in the conversation until midnight. Residents, while maintaining a social distance, discussed the “threat of the crown through foreign exchange currencies” until police asked them to return to their homes.

Under normal circumstances, 500 rupees notes do not stay on the road for long. Each passerby quietly chose the same and walked away without a word.

According to a police official, the horror was created on Thursday night by a WhatsApp film that made the rounds.

In the video, when the boy answers the door and opens the door, he finds a picture of the Rs 500 Rs on the outside of the doormat. He quickly closes the door and informs his mother, who is falling.

The boy puts on his protective clothing, collects the disinfectant bottle, carefully opens the door, and sprays plenty of anti-banknotes on the banknotes. He then slowly pushes the note toward the neighbor’s door and pulls it back onto his bed.

The video seeks to confirm the belief that the corona virus is also transmitted through currency currencies.

But no action has yet been taken to track the film. Meanwhile, two 500 Romanian notes remain with police.

. (Tags ToTranslate) Banknotes