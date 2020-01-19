How two young men broke the mold using art therapy to help autistic children

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A former basketball player and an artist have taken a new approach to treating mental illness and helping autistic children.

“Someone once said to us,” You cannot change the world. “We

took this as a bet. So bet, “said Kenneth Harrison, co-founder

of Aurtisme.

Aurism is synonymous with art and autism. The facility, which is located at 4880 East Bonanza Road, serves the autistic community.

Kenneth Harrison is a former basketball player.

“We wanted to create a head office for happiness. So we

decided to create Aurtism and use art as a form of therapy to make people

happy again, “said Harrison.

Aurism is not your normal medical facility. It is full of light and color.

“I’m originally from Las Vegas.

Said Courtney Haywood, co-founder of Aurtism. “I

I just wanted to make it colorful and make it bright and make it a place where,

you know, people feel good. “

Haywood is the one who brought their vision to life.

“Everything you see in this building was handcrafted by him, built by him, painted by him,” said Harrison.

Together, the two young men embarked on a mission to give

back to their community.

Harrison and Haywood recently opened another facility in Arizona.

They plan to open an art therapy studio in every major city in America.