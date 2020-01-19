How two young men broke the mold with art therapy to help autistic children

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A former basketball player and artist have broken new ground to treat mental illness and help children with autism.

“Someone once said you, ‘you don’t change the world.’ We

took that as a bet. So bet, ”said Kenneth Harrison, the co-founder

of aurtism.

Aurtism stands for art and autism. The facility is located at 4880 East Bonanza Road and serves the autistic community.

Kenneth Harrison is a former basketball player.

“We wanted to create a seat for happiness. So we

decided to invent aurtism and use art as a form of therapy to make people

Happy again, ”said Harrison.

Aurtism is not a normal medical facility. It is full of light and color.

“I was born in Las Vegas. I basically do all my art

Life, ”said Courtney Haywood, co-founder of Aurtism. “I

just wanted it to be colorful and make it bright and make it a place where to make

You know, people feel good. ‘

Haywood is the one who brings her vision to life.

“Everything you see in this building was hand made, built, painted by him,” said Harrison.

The two young men started a mission together

back to their community.

Harrison and Haywood recently opened another office in Arizona.

They plan to open an art therapy studio in every major city in America.