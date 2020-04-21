How Universal Declaration of Human Rights Celebrates World First Day in 1970

The world has no way of knowing that as many as 205 million people were awakened on April 22, 1970 – the First World Day-ready to rise in its security, and yet it cooperated in the effort. Temperatures are mild and the sky is clear in the East and West, and it is a hot and humid day in most of the South and Plateau states. The Pacific Northwest is expecting some rain, but the Pacific Northwest is expecting more rain.

Many businesses have received World Day Day messages and many of them have promised to donate money or events to support it. The New York Times this morning included a new ad for the 17th edition of the magazine – whose listeners were children and youth organizing Earth Day. He posted a sad picture of a couple wandering on the beach, with the caption, “Today’s World Day – we salute millions of zealous young people who accept the challenge of solving environmental problems. By the time we reach the moon in the 70th century, maybe in seventy years we will explore the world again! results, go on a hike on the work of these zealous people – it still shows that on the side of Nature is the right place.

In town, after town, after town, people turned around. Events are organized on the campus of 1,500 and in 10,000 schools, with speeches, festivals, community hygiene and even World Wide Senator Gaylord Nelson. Boston school Schoolan took cans and bottles in lots that were not common. Sacramento students are right and they even did the heavy work of collecting nine tires that were discarded in the right way. More than 1,000 students from Cleveland State University took the waste from around the city and dumped it into the trash truck provided to them today. In New York, students from Brooklyn High School cleaned the beach in the district. Students in Manhattan took the trash in a park on the east side of the island, near the East River and near the Mayor’s house, an area intended for landscaping but dirt. College students gather at dirt subway stations, overlooking Lexington Avenue and wash windows of the train when they stop.

Related Articles

Inevitably, with college students joining in with the violent resurgence of the 1960s in play, some of the protests became equal parts of the show. Students at Florida State University of Technology have filed a lawsuit against Chevrolet, found it guilty of poisoning the air, and sentenced to death – despite their efforts to damage it with embezzlement, but they will not. unable to carry out the killing. Students at the University of Minnesota held a special ceremony where they buried their inner engine. Students in Cleveland volunteered for the founder of the town, Moses Cleaveland, with one rubber to a clean, clean Cuyahoga River, which is now said to have been explored by the explorer. The student looked back, explaining that he had dirty somewhere to build the province, and he had turned his back.

Get your history fixed in one place: subscribe to the weekly LIMAN History Journal report

In Denver, where high winds and high winds cause damage to vehicles, high school students haul bicycles to the state capital as a sign of anti-vehicle behavior. Nelson spoke at the Denver training ground and dealt with environmental issues and the war effort. Environmental degradation, he said, “is a problem that costs tens of thousands of dollars a year in the Vietnam War, instead of the devastating, crowded, crowded, polluted cities that are trapped by the evils of millions of people.”

In Washington, D.C., the students traveled to the Interior Department and gathered at the Mall near Mount Washington. World Day Designer Denis Hayes spoke on the occasion, and related the environmental and Vietnam war, but doing so with caution and enthusiasm, compared to Nelson, a politician. “If the war is over tomorrow,” he said, “we will continue to kill our planet. We are destroying our land, our streams and our oceans. We destroy our air, kill our minds and pollute our bodies.”

New York City, destined – as it often does – to make things bigger, better, more powerful than any other place in the country, to which these efforts were made. Mayor John Lindsay has closed Fifth Avenue from 14th Street to 59th Street, giving specialists and speeches. Hunting in orange and blue, the colors of the city, they are hung with a torchlight, and logos are printed with an environmental theme. That balloons if not then will surely go into the waste stream later that day – creating a collection of debris that are part of the environmental problem – at the moment, they are less important than conveying the environmental message.

The Story of Pornography

American Health Workers Have a Low Risk to Fight COVID-19

“There is nothing against us.”

Downtown in Union Square, near New York University, booths have been set up to promote a wide range of environmental issues – addressing air pollution, managing people, building clean cities. At least 100,000 people have gone through the field from that day, many of them standing in booths to learn more about different topics. Con Edison, a municipal electricity company, which has long been criticized for its harsh environment, fears protests and even violence and while it is open to business — the power company is hard-closed. his doors and put guards on each. one. But there is no violence; these are not angry protests at the Democratic General Assembly in Chicago for the past two years. This is a happy – if very worrying – statement about the love of the world.

Protests and ceremonies continued throughout the day, all over the country, culminating in the afternoons, which came, as usual, with the turning of the new world into the early days of the East, and then to Central. , and then to the North Sea, and then to the Mediterranean Sea. The question then becomes, what will the United States do if Wednesday turns to Thursday, when April 22 turns to April 23, and the nation wakes up to a world of less pollution than it once did.

FROM YOUR LIFE VOICE by Jeffrey Kluger, published by Litlomel Books, photo courtesy of Penguin Youth Reading, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Copyright 2020 by Jeffrey Kluger

Get Our History Online. Post today’s news in context and view important information from archives.

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Write to Jeffrey Kluger at jeffrey.kluger@time.com.

.