how-vanderbilt’s-jared-pinkney-performed-at-nfl-incorporate

Near Now a Vanderbilt alumnus, restricted conclusion Jared Pinkney spoke about the staet of his former soccer application though at the NFL Incorporate. The Tennessean

Vanderbilt’s Jared Pinkney is an extremely-talented tight end who experienced a sizable drop in generation among his junior and senior seasons.

He went from 50 catches for 774 yards in 2018 to 20 catches for 233 yards in 2019. A lot of that stemmed from Vanderbilt’s dysfunctional offense, which was between the worst in school soccer. Pinkney remains one particular of the major limited finishes in the 2020 NFL Draft class.

At the NFL Scouting Incorporate, Pinkney measured six-foot-four, 257 lbs .. He ran a four.96-next 40-property dash and did 23 reps on the 225-pound bench push.

Autoplay Present Thumbnails Demonstrate Captions Final SlideUpcoming Slide

Right after his junior year, Pinkney was projected to go between the second and fourth rounds of the draft, but he returned to Vanderbilt. In the 2020 NFL Draft, most mock drafts place him in the same array, among the next and fourth rounds.

Continue to keep UP WITH THE COMMODORES: A Tennessean membership will get you limitless entry to our Vanderbilt football coverage

Get to Adam Sparks at [email protected] and on Twitter @AdamSparks.