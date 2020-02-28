Vanderbilt’s Kalija Lipscomb is a specific route-working vast receiver in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Lipscomb led the SEC with 87 receptions as a junior in 2018, together with 916 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2019, his production dropped to 47 receptions, 511 yards and three TDs in a dysfunctional Vanderbilt offense, which was amid the worst in faculty football.

At the NFL Scouting Incorporate, Lipscomb measured six toes, 207 kilos. He experienced a four.57-second 40-lawn dash, 16 reps on the 225-pound bench push, 32-inch vertical soar and 127-inch wide jump.

— Vanderbilt Soccer (@VandyFootball) February 28, 2020

NFL.com’s draft assessment credits Lipscomb with the “technique and instincts to handle far more refined routes early in his profession,” as possibly a slot or exterior receiver. It lists his strengths as being a “route professional operating with effectiveness and minimal squandered movement, (and does an) exceptional occupation of disguising route intentions and discovering opening against zone.”

Autoplay Present Thumbnails Clearly show Captions Past SlideUp coming Slide

Immediately after his junior year, Lipscomb was projected to go in between the third and fifth round of the draft, but he decided to return for his senior season.

Lipscomb’s projected stock in the 2020 NFL Draft is not yet clear.

Continue to keep UP WITH THE COMMODORES: A Tennessean subscription gets you limitless entry to our Vanderbilt soccer coverage

Reach Adam Sparks at [email protected] and on Twitter @AdamSparks.