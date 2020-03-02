how-vanderbilt’s-ke’shawn-vaughn-executed-at-nfl-blend

Shut Previous Vanderbilt operating back Ke’Shawn Vaughn likes the believed of becoming drafted by the Titans and actively playing together with Derrick Henry. The Tennessean

Vanderbilt’s Ke’Shawn Vaughn is a big-enjoy working again in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Vaughn, a Nashville native and former Pearl-Cohn Substantial standout, transferred from Illinois to Vanderbilt midway by means of his faculty career. He rushed for 1,244 yards and 12 TDs in 2018 and one,028 yards and nine TDs in 2019.

At the NFL Scouting Mix, Vaughn calculated 5-foot-10, 214 pounds. He posted a four.51-2nd 40-property sprint, 32-inch vertical jump and 117-inch broad bounce.

Vaughn was the 2018 SEC Newcomer of the Yr, but his draft projections ranged from the 3rd to seventh rounds. He returned for his senior season, and the scouting report on his NFL potential is continue to broad-ranging.

NFL.com’s analysis mentioned Vaughn “lacks NFL-amount burst to shoot earlier targeted traffic.” But Vaughn was amongst the greatest significant-perform threats in faculty soccer.

In 2018, he had 10 rushes of 40 yards or far more, 2 times as several as any other SEC player. Those 10 carries additional up to 585 yards. That very same season he averaged an SEC-best seven.9 yards for every carry and broke runs of 66, 68 and 69 yards en route to a 243-garden functionality against Baylor in the Texas Bowl.

NFL.com also praises Vaughn’s muscular build, capacity to split tackles and persistence as an exterior zone again. It jobs him to be picked in the middle rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft.

