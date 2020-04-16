How Vanessa Bryant struggles three months after losing Kobe and Gianna

As long as the world’s quarantine environment continues Vanessa Bryant trying to adapt to life Kobe Bryant – It’s not surprising, it’s not easy to rejoice.

A source close to the Bryant family tells us every week that her 37-year-old husband is doing everything he can to keep it together after the death of her husband and 13-year-old daughter. Gianna But, unfortunately, he sometimes helps to eliminate the tragedy “completely”.

The insider explained:

“Two days is not the same as Vanessa. One day he gets excited, and the next day he needs to make time for himself when he’s depressed … “There are times when it’s all eaten up.”

The former model, who did her best to make Easter a memorable one for her daughters, has not yet moved from the stage of mourning.

“It’s impossible for a mother and a wife to suffer the most,” he said. He is sad, and will last a very long time. “

Fortunately, Vanessa has a system to help her through this difficult time. Not only in their faith and hope in their sisters, but also in the loved ones of the grieving mother La La Anthony, Kelly Rowland, to Gabrielle’s Association It all helped.

The source noted.

“They check and send food and treatment package sheets.”

Nice to hear that!

Vanessa shared a few thoughts with her fans in the months since she and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26. Instagram Placement to coincide with Mamba Day – a tribute to the anniversary of Kobe’s last concert NBA Four years ago, he wanted to return “that morning” on a tragic flight and change things.

He wrote:

“My husband has been running his donkey for 20 years. I gave them all. All he wanted was to spend time with the girls to make up for lost time. She wanted to be in the important moments and special moments in our girls’ lives. He only liked it when he retired for 3 years and 9 months. We had two more daughters. He won an Oscar, opened Granity Studios, became a 5x sales writer, and was Gianna’s basketball team coach at the time. He worked hard and, like his father, worked seven days a week. Every day he wants to come back in the morning. They want to play their home game on 1/26. Life is not real. This is nonsense. “

Our hearts go out to the Vanessa and Bryant families.

Mom, be strong.

