How viewers watch the Super Bowl – and its commercials

Even the Super Bowl doesn’t do enough television for entertainment to get unstable viewers today to stick their eyes on the big screen and put mobile phones aside. During the game, viewers also read text (29%), play mobile games (28%) and look for social media applications (27%), AdColony companies found in a global survey.

The numbers may even seem low. it seems fair to bet more than one in three spectators watch the game to write a friend. However, AdColony’s strategy and planning director, Gabriella Stano Aversa, said marketers should not view the multi-screen environment as a dilemma, viewing it as an opportunity.

“Ads on phones can touch, vibrate and allow users to actively participate in an ad instead of passively tracking it,” he said. “Greater metrics and more customized audiences mean that advertisers can tackle the” tuning “of new viewers, targeting mobile games and apps” preferred by younger audiences.

The report shows that young people may not be as loyal to the Super Bowl promotion as their older counterparts. 92% of viewers are almost 35 years old. Women tune in about as often as men and almost half do not regularly watch football.

While ads have historically been a huge component of the viewing experience, research shows that consumers do not repeat ads. only 13% said they were likely to repeat ads that caught their attention. But the use of viewers by a series of screens means that the Super Bowl ad contest is no longer limited to television ads that get the most media attention.

The article How viewers watch the Super Bowl – and its ads by Joseph Zappa first appeared on Street Fight Magazine.