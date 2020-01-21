How WaterAid made Sierra Leone’s village home

The Kite Factory (formerly MC & C Media) and Good Agency were honored with their #Untapped campaign for WaterAid in the “Nonprofit” category at the Drum Marketing Awards Europe 2019. As this year’s event is now open for contributions, the agency shows the challenges and strategies with which this successful project is to be implemented.

The challenge

International fundraising is in crisis. Negative headlines, caused by the bad behavior of some NGOs, had clouded the category and triggered a widespread loss of trust among the donating public.

This background had a significant impact on WaterAid’s mission. Every third person on the planet does not have their own decent toilet. Every tenth person has no clean water near his home. These prerequisites can change lives, and WaterAid is doing a phenomenal job of delivering what we take for granted to overseas communities in need of help. This downward trend in donations affected WaterAid’s ability to achieve this. MC&C Media and The Good Agency were commissioned to help find a solution

WaterAid’s job was to find a way to solve this problem and achieve the most ambitious donation goal ever – £ 3.9m. That was our primary goal.

Our secondary goal was to strengthen the WaterAid brand by attracting new supporters and promoting a positive brand mood.

The ultimate goal was all about timing. This call was part of the UK Aid Match government initiative. For every £ 1 donated to this appeal, the government program would also contribute £ 1 to British aid, but only for a fixed period. Money collected outside of this window is not qualified. So we didn’t have the luxury of testing and learning – this activity had to pay off quickly.

The strategy

Our activation was based on two key findings.

First, fundraising is full of rules, mostly unwritten. Show needs (e.g. sad children). Ask in advance. Make the beneficiaries powerless and the donors powerful. Raise emotions to create guilt, sympathy and even pity. But these rules have brought fundraising to a place where it’s easy to ignore. This is reflected in the declining results across the industry. To break through, we had to break the rules and tell the story of the recipients in a whole new way.

That meant giving those in need some freedom of choice and power within the campaign. They take responsibility for their own history. To see them as equal and not as beneficiaries – and ultimately to replace sympathy with empathy.

Second, we knew that being close to the cause is an important motivator for the donation. Marketing has to play an important role for an international organization without proximity. We had to build a link between the UK public and people thousands of miles away who would benefit from this fundraiser.

The campaign

Our solution was to create #Untapped: a campaign that immersed our audience in the everyday life of one of the communities where WaterAid helps – the village of Tombohuaun, around 4,000 miles away in Sierra Leone. We used media to remove the distance between the donor and the recipient, involve the audience in the village and show them how their donation can help what was now their community.

We believed that this strategy would help WaterAid expand the reach of a typical non-governmental organization (Global Citizens) (ages 45 to 65, ABC1) to a more digital, millennial audience and gain a new audience for charity.

This was a special kind of performance advertising campaign, where commitment to light touch took precedence over asking – to invite people to like, share, and be part of the community so they were more likely to want to donate ,

WaterAid used podcasts, taxi tops, PR, social media and cinema to reach new target groups and expand their history. These reinforcement touchpoints led users to immersive, rural, digital experiences. Service channels (DRTV, DM and supplements) underpinned the activities to achieve the donation goal. These channels could then work much more efficiently since the audience would already be prepared and involved in the story.

Impressive digital experiences included ChatBot tours of the village, 360-degree video content from the waterhole, generators of village nicknames, and video creation. We started the activity with first-party data to identify previous donors who we believed have good prospects of sharing the campaign with them first. We have also compared this information with data from third parties in order to identify and address users with a similar disposition and inclination to donate.

We used technology to bring the audience to the front row of Tombohuaun’s everyday life, but above all we asked the residents of Tombohuaun to take on the first role in storytelling. We gave them the stage and they invited the British public to be part of their daily lives and to experience the transition from a dirty water hole to clean water for the first time. The residents of Tombohuaun became everyday names for the WaterAid team and partner agencies.

The results

#Untapped raised £ 4.2m, which resulted in an ROI of 2.6 and demonstrated the effectiveness of the campaign.

The campaign had 430 million unique viewing opportunities. Compared to previous campaigns, a record was set that achieved 15% awareness and the highest total of all charities in the Christmas and New Year competitions. 56,173 people donated, 31,239 of whom were new donors, while 13,967 registered as regular donors.

76% of the donations are made after visiting the website and 88% on the same day of the visit. This meant that the £ 4.2 million was successfully raised during the UK Aid Match window. As a result, the UK government almost doubled the total to £ 8.42m and raised the total ROI to 5.2. This is well above the industry average for international development agencies and in times of public distrust of international NGOs.

Most importantly, people in Tombohuaun – and 250,000 around the world – now have access to clean water.

“This campaign was a phenomenal success for us. Reaching the fundraising goal and maximizing the Aid Match contribution was key. So we had to look at performance differently and make sure that each touch point helped achieve a single goal. MC&C Media, The Good Agency, Tin Man Communications and the KRPT Group have helped us meet this challenge. “- Jon Eserin, Head of Individual Donation and Engagement at WaterAid

