How We Print Disease: NPR

An 1883 illustration of the Grima Reaper stripped of a cloth labeled “cholera”, arriving in America on an English ship.

A photo of an angry little ball, covered with tips, perhaps fitted with arms and legs, and no doubt a grin. It’s the way cartoons and animators are Covid-19 anthropomorphic. Which seems to make coronavirus unique in our long history of anthropomorphizing diseases.

“What was remarkable about Covid-19 is from the beginning, we had visuals of the pathogen,” says MK Czerwiec, a nurse, artist and cartoonist and health scholar. You say, she says, that virus cartoons are somewhat accurate, at least compared to the ways we portray diseases in the past.

Most early anthropomorphizations are less about disease and more about pain. Like a few working dogs we have got legs for gout, e.g.

Back when we first began to visually imagine the disease, people didn’t even know what the disease was. It was invisible, supernatural, terrifying. So they used representations of sickness and death that made sense at the time, such as the Grim Reaper.

“Small figures of demons who were physically attacking the body,” offers Jared Gardner. He is a professor of popular culture at Ohio State University with an interest in humanities and cartoons. He curated a recent exhibition on the theme called Drawing Blood. “Many early anthropomorphizations are less about disease and more about pain,” he explains. “Like little dogs working our feet up for gout, e.g.”

Even after germ theory began to change our understanding of what disease literally looked like, Gardner says, diseases and epidemics were often represented through representations of people who were. -the more vulnerable to it.

“Poor boy,” he says, pointing to a Victorian-era cartoon from English magazine Punch. “Because the poor were often the predominant victims. Many of these diseases – especially cholera, which circulated through the public housing pumps in London – had devastating effects on the poor. poor and thus, victims became expanded as the source of the disease. “

The cover of the Wasp from 1882 shows the disease as three skeletons flying over San Francisco. The skeletons represent malaria, smallpox and leprosy.

Then, there is all the racism. So much racism. “Racism and xenophobia are deep in the comic book and cartoon genome,” Gardner acknowledges. For example, during the great flu pandemic of 1918, he said, people mistakenly thought the disease was widespread with mosquitoes, and this is reflected in cartoons of the era – with an ugly xenophobic twist. “You often have mosquitoes wearing a type of toreador caperem, with what the cartoonist is imagining as a Spanish hat,” says Gardner, with audible hair. “Usually, in the racist imaginary of the times, some sort of Mexican sombrero.”

It’s a challenge for contemporary cartoonists to work against such mainstream media conventions, and at the onset of the current coronavirus pandemic, Gardner says he has even observed mainstream political cartoonists using offensive stereotypes in their comics about the first outbreak of the virus. -China. He saw images of merchandise, such as octopus, standing for China – which, he said, was also used by Nazi cartoons to represent Jews back in the 1920s and 1930s. “He is often represented as a figure for a foreign invader. insidious working its way into every element of society, ”Gardner says.

However, he suggests that these days contemporary cartoonists working for established media are doing a better job. “They’re coming back from that kind of imagery. The initial phobia I’ve seen in some mainstream cartoons has disappeared.”

As far as science goes, the visualization of coronavirus in cartoons and animation has also improved. MK Czerwiec’s interest in health and cartoons began during the AIDS crisis in the 1980s, when he began to look at how artists anthropomorphized the epidemic. “HIV, early on, before we knew what the virus itself looked like, was more of a traditional monster form,” she observes. In an HIV-to-HIV coloring book for children, distributed by the Brooklyn AIDS Task Force, the disease was presented as a malignant green beast with nails and tail – and detail that is not difference from today’s coronavirus cartoons – spikes on her grimacing head.

Those distinct coronavirus hints evoke some of the Pinhead demonic character from the Hellraiser horror franchise – recalling those early images of the disease as devils. Egyptian satirical news shows even “interviewed” the coronavirus, played by an actor wearing a Pinhead mask.

But Czerwiec points out how the virus was anthropomorphized on Stephen Colbert’s animated political commentary series, “Tooning Out the News,” as a bouncy green ball with some expressive eyebrows and a bratty smirk. “I was amazed at how beloved the character was,” says Czerwiec. That may seem counter-intuitive, she added, but there is logic to seeing coronavirus as cute. “You want to make it a threat, but not too awesome.”

She adds the most importance when it comes to public safety messages, she adds. And that surprising nod also suggests that – hopefully – the spread of the corona virus can be corrected and controlled.

This story was edited for radio by Ted Robbins and adapted for the Internet by Neda Ulaby and Petra Mayer