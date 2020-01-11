How West Ham could line up if it targets Gedson Fernandes, who is also being sought by Chelsea, as a land transfer destination

Loading...

David Moyes is having a hard time keeping West Ham in the Premier League and will need some new faces to achieve this.

His second tenure at the London club began positively with a 4-0 win over Bournemouth, followed by a win against Gillingham in the FA Cup.

Moyes has also started preparing the components of his backroom team for the attack in the last half of the season.

AFP or licensor

David Moyes has two straight wins for West Ham

Alan Irvine is back as a deputy manager, while Joe Cole is also a trainer.

Moyes said, “We’re going to look at it. I don’t think we will have it all together now. There are several people looking for a job and others we are looking for.

“We have been very busy in the past few days. Joe Cole is one of the many people we talked about. “

With his staff, Moyes will pay attention to the transfer market to try to get as many contracts as possible with the budget approved by the West Ham owners.

A war chest is unlikely to be available to him, as it causes significant costs for those like Sebastien Haller in the summer.

Stuart Pearce confirms that West Ham’s owners have blocked his return from West Ham

That didn’t stop the rumor mill from having multiple players associated with moving to the London stadium.

The Hammers are said to be the favorites that Gedson Fernandes of Benfica signs with an 18-month loan agreement that has been reported as agreed.

Darren Randolph is also ready to sign for the club again, but that has been delayed due to an injury he wears.

Moyes said, “At the moment he has a minor injury that he has had for several weeks and we have to make sure it has healed.”

“Here is the deal and I am very confident.”

Getty – Contributor

Gedson Fernandes appears to be joining West Ham

During the move with Fernandes, Moyes added: “I couldn’t tell you because I came straight from training to the press conference.

“More importantly, he’s a young player for the future and has a good pedigree.”

West Ham has also been associated with an additional striker as it was difficult to score for most of the season.

They were given the tip to sign Chelsea outcast Olivier Giroud when he was looking for regular football for the first team, but they could compete with numerous clubs from across Europe.

Inter-Milan striker Gabriel Barbosa has also been linked to a move to the London club.

Here at talkSPORT.com we looked at how these possible newcomers could fit into the current squad.

4-2-3-1

How West Ham could line up when they land Gedson Fernandes

This is similar to the line-up and formation that West Ham played most of the season, with Fernandes playing a role in the attacking midfield.

Haller remains the club’s primary focus, and Giroud’s or Barbosa’s commitment is unlikely to change that.

Randolph is unlikely to oust Fabianski in goal, but he’s a solid substitute option for the club should he injure himself again.

5-2-1-2

The possible lineup of West Ham if they achieve their goals

If another striker was signed and Moyes wanted both to join the same team, he could use that formation. Haller would be accompanied by either Giroud or Barbosa, with Fernandes playing right behind the first two.

A five-man defense would provide additional security and hopefully prevent the Hammers from conceding as many goals as they could concede 32 in their 20 Premier League games, with Declan Rice being one of their three central defenders.

