[How will Barcelona line up in opposition to Actual Madrid?]

Image by Pablo Morano/MB Media/Getty Pictures

The two groups satisfy at the Bernabeu on Sunday

Barcelona consider on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday in a recreation that could go some way to choosing the title.

The champions have enjoyed on their own in the Spanish cash about new seasons and will go 5 points clear with an additional acquire.

Here’s a look at who may possibly attribute:

Defence



Image by Alejandro/DeFodi Photographs by means of Getty Pictures



The big workforce news in defence is that Gerard Pique looks to have shaken off an ankle harm and should engage in, but Jordi Alba is most likely to skip out inspite of returning to coaching.

Sergi Roberto is also still on the injured checklist, this means Junior Firpo and Nelson Semedo will commence as the two full-backs.

In central defence it is in between Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet as Pique’s spouse. Umtiti seems just in advance in the pecking buy but Lenglet will be fresher.

Midfield



Photograph by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Photographs



Ivan Rakitic has began Barca’s last two game titles but appears to be set to return to the bench for the excursion to the Spanish money.

He could be replaced in the starting XI by Arthur, though Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets must also aspect on Sunday.

Assault



Photo by Pedro Salado/High-quality Activity Illustrations or photos/Getty Images



Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann will start out in attack but it’s not crystal clear who else will engage in for Barcelona towards True Madrid.

Arturo Vidal has compelled his way back into the starting off XI lately, showcasing on both of those flanks, even though Ansu Fati continues to be in competition.

New arrival Martin Braithwaite is also an selection. The Denmark global impressed on his debut in opposition to Eibar and is remaining tipped by some to make a shock get started.

Feasible XI: Ter Stegen Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Junior De Jong, Busquets, Arthur Vidal, Messi, Griezmann.

How do you assume Barcelona ought to line up towards Real Madrid? Let us know your ideas, predictions and line-ups in the reviews below!