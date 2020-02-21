[How will Barcelona line up in opposition to Eibar?]

Picture by Tim Clayton/Corbis by means of Getty Illustrations or photos

The champions can briefly go top rated with a earn

Barcelona are back in La Liga action on Saturday when Eibar make the excursion to the Camp Nou.

Quique Setien’s males are large favourites to earn presented their sturdy dwelling variety and face a group battling relegation and with just one absent victory all year.

The hosts are with no Jordi Alba due to harm and may well also have a single eye on Tuesday’s Champions League previous 16 tie in opposition to Napoli.

Let’s have a seem at who could element:

Defence



Junior Firpo should slot in at still left-again for Barca, when Nelson Semedo might return at correct-back again immediately after lacking out in opposition to Getafe next a bout of tonsillitis.

Centre-backs Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet are just one particular yellow card away from a ban which would rule them out of El Clasico and will have to have to be watchful if they characteristic.

Midfield



Barcelona have loads of selections in midfield with most people suit and available for the check out of Eibar.

Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets and Arthur all commenced very last time out, but Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Sergi Roberto are all solutions to occur into the starting XI.

Assault



New signing Martin Braithwaite is offered right after completing a move from Leganes on Thursday but may perhaps have to settle for a place on the bench.

Lionel Messi has swapped ambitions for helps in recent months but will be hoping to come across the back of the net for the initially time in February.

Ansu Fati and Antoine Griezmann are also possible to continue on in assault unless of course Setien rotates his gamers with Napoli in head.

Attainable XI: Ter Stegen Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Junior De Jong, Busquets, Arthur Messi, Griezmann, Ansu.

How do you think Barcelona really should line up towards Eibar? Let us know your views, lineups and predictions in the feedback below!