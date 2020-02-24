[How will Barcelona line up versus Napoli?]

Image by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Photographs

The Champions League is back

Barcelona are again in UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday when they head to the Stadio San Paolo to just take on Serie A facet Napoli in the past 16.

This is the level of competition Barca crave most of all, and the just one that has delivered heartbreak above the final two seasons.

Barcelona head into the match in superior shape right after a 5- gain around Eibar, whilst Napoli arrived from a aim down to beat Brescia on Friday evening.

Let us see who could engage in for Quique Setien’s facet on Tuesday:

Defence



Barcelona are without Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba because of to injury which signifies Nelson Semedo and Junior Firpo are established to be the starting up complete-backs.

Setien needs to choose among Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti at centre-again to associate Gerard Pique, even though Marc-Andre ter Stegen will start off in target.

Midfield

Frenkie de Jong really should arrive back into the commencing XI in Naples right after obtaining a rest at the weekend, whilst Sergio Busquets should really carry on and is savoring lifetime beneath Setien.

Arthur was on concentrate on from Eibar and could complete the midfield, while Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal are also in rivalry for a beginning place.

Attack



Martin Braithwaite will travel with the squad to Napoli but is not suitable to play, which means it is down to Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati to supply the objectives.

Setien has avoided actively playing all three in current months but may possibly be tempted to unleash the trio, as he will want an absent purpose to consider again to the Camp Nou.

Feasible XI: Ter Stegen Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Junior De Jong, Busquets, Arthur Messi, Griezmann, Ansu.

How do you feel Barcelona will line up in opposition to Napoli? Let us know your ideas, predictions and teams in the feedback below!