[How will Germany handle racially determined attacks? The | Europe]

German leaders guarantee a business response to the most recent assaults on racial grounds.

An armed male killed 9 folks in two shisha cafes on Wednesday in the city of Hanau. He pointed to well-known spots between the Turkish and Kurdish communities.

The 43-yr-old suspect had published files with racist and serious correct views on the web.

The Interior Minister reported this sort of assaults are a reminder of what he termed the "growing danger of extremism,quot in Germany.

So how should the govt deal with this trouble?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Visitors:

Abdassamad El Yazidi – Secretary Typical of the Central Council of Muslims in Germany

Hans-Jakob Schindler – Principal Director of the Venture Towards Extremism

Evian Leidig – Investigation Middle on Extremism at the College of Oslo

Supply: Al Jazeera