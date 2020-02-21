[How will Germany handle racially determined attacks? The | Europe]

German leaders guarantee a business response to the most recent assaults on racial grounds.
An armed male killed 9 folks in two shisha cafes on Wednesday in the city of Hanau. He pointed to well-known spots between the Turkish and Kurdish communities.
The 43-yr-old suspect had published files with racist and serious correct views on the web.
The Interior Minister reported this sort of assaults are a reminder of what he termed the "growing danger of extremism,quot in Germany.
So how should the govt deal with this trouble?
Presenter: Nastasya Tay
Visitors:
Abdassamad El Yazidi – Secretary Typical of the Central Council of Muslims in Germany
Hans-Jakob Schindler – Principal Director of the Venture Towards Extremism
Evian Leidig – Investigation Middle on Extremism at the College of Oslo
