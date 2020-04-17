How will the parties consult members on the formation of the government in the middle of Covid-19?

Fianna Fáil’s executive, which is made up of about 80 people, can decide whether the party will enter government with Fine Gael if a special ard fheis cannot be held, party sources confirmed.

Allowing the executive, or the ard chomhairle, to make the decision is “an option” to consider whether a special ard fheis to ratify a government program cannot be held because of the coronavirus crisis.

As leader, Micheál Martin introduced new rules in 2012 which stipulate that a draft program for the government must be voted on at a special meeting. The party has about 18,000 members and everyone would have the right to vote if they ran for the ard fheis, the result being determined by simple majority. A draft program for the government should also be adopted by the parliamentary party.

Martin told RTÉ Radio Today with Seán O’Rourke on Thursday that such an ardent fheis to ratify a coalition agreement with Fine Gael could be difficult.

“This presents challenges with Covid-19, we will engage and consult with all levels of the party, and we have already done so.”

He also said he did not think that a postal vote would be “doable at this point,” adding that party rules stipulated that there should be an ard fheis.

Responsible body

A well-placed source said, “Ard chomhairle, when ard fheis is not in session, is the body of responsibility.”

L’ard chomhairle has around 85 members representing the constituencies, the parliamentary party, the Ógra youth wing and the councilors. A motion can be adopted by a simple majority on the blackboard, but a decision to change the rules must be adopted by a two-thirds majority.

It is not yet clear whether two ardent Chomhairle votes would be required to ratify a government agreement: one to change the rules and one to ratify any agreement. However, it is understood that the ard chomhairle route is only one of the many options considered.

Fianna Fáil Limerick TD Niall Collins said the members’ response to the framework document agreed with Fine Gael so far has been extremely positive.

“Whatever mechanism is chosen, I am sure that the members of the party will support the decision of the leader of the party and of the parliamentary party,” said Mr. Collins.

Galam West TD Éamon Ó Cuív said members should be consulted, while acknowledging that an ard fheis could not be detained during the coronavirus crisis.

Postal voting

“Postal votes are common,” said Ó Cuív, adding that the Labor Party had recently organized one to elect Alan Kelly as party leader. “Where there is a will, there is a way.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Fine Gael parliamentary party this week that his party would likely hold a postal vote to ratify any coalition agreement. Fine Gael needs a special conference of delegates to decide whether to participate in government or a trust and supply arrangement.

The persons entitled to vote at such a conference are the members of the Fine Gael parliamentary party, 10 members of the party from each constituency of Dáil, the members of the executive board of Fine Gael and the members of the “council of local public representatives” of the councilors of the left.

Voting is also carried out on a weighted collegial electoral basis. TDs, senators and deputies represent 50% of the vote, followed by 25% for the district delegates, 15% for the councilors and 10% for the executive council.

For the small parties, the Social Democrats need the support of 60% of the members to ratify the entry into government. The Green Party needs the support of two thirds of its 2,700 members to ratify any agreement. The Labor party will also hold a special conference of delegates to ratify its entry into government.