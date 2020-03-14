“How you can eat bats and dogs”: Shoaib Akhtar “very angry” about coronavirus outbreak – cricket

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has expressed disappointment after a global outbreak of sports events affecting the coronavirus, including shortening of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The PCB on Friday decided to host the remaining PSL matches in Lahore, including the semi-finals and the final behind closed doors. The PSL matches were held in empty stadiums on Friday.

The committee also said that instead of the playoffs, the top four teams will now play in the semifinals and then the finals on March 17 and 18. The finale was originally scheduled to take place on March 22nd.

“The biggest reason for the anger is PSL … Cricket is back in Pakistan after so many years, PSL is happening in our country for the first time, even if it is in danger. Foreign players are leaving, it will be held behind closed doors,” Akhtar said on your Youtube channel.

Akhtar harassed the Chinese for his eating habits and blamed them for putting the world at risk.

“I don’t understand why you have to eat things like bats, drink their blood and urine and spread some virus around the world … I’m talking about the Chinese. They put the world at stake. I really don’t understand how you can eat bats, dogs and cats. I’m really mad .

“The whole world is in danger now. The tourism industry is affected, the economy is badly affected, and the whole world is stalling, ”Akhtar said.

The former Pakistani lawmaker also proposed a new law to stop the practice.

“I am not against the people of China, but against the laws of animals. I understand that this may be your culture, but this does not benefit you now, it kills humanity. I’m not saying you boycott the Chinese, but there must be some law. You can’t eat anything and everything.” Akhtar added.

The coronavirus, originally from the Chinese city of Wuhan, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting more than 1.20 000 people. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has increased to 82. Two deaths have been reported in India, along with 80 plus positive COVID 19 cases.

The remaining two matches of the India vs South Africa series, the New Zealand tour of Australia and the return tour of Australia were also postponed due to the virus epidemic.

The IPL 2020, which was originally scheduled to begin on March 29, is being pushed until April 15.

“I also heard that the IPL was delayed until April 15. Because of this, the hotel industry, the tourism industry, the e-house will all make losses.

“God forbid the virus does not reach India. About 130 crore people live there. I was in touch with my friends in India and wishing them well, “Akhtar added.

