How you can make a “salary” pension that will work for you

Your expenses do not end with your salary, but creating a reliable income stream on retirement can be difficult. The right choices can lead to a sustainable income for the rest of your life. The wrong choices can cause you to have uncomfortably little money.

In fact, retirement involves so many important, possibly irreversible decisions that most people can benefit from a few sessions with a fiduciary financial planner who can only be paid. (Fiduciary means the advisor is committed to putting your interests above their own.) These would ideally start about 10 years before retirement. If you understand some important concepts, those discussions can become easier – or you can avoid making serious mistakes if you take a do-it-yourself approach.

MAXIMUM SOCIAL SECURITY

Social security will account for 60% to 80% of the income of most retirees, so maximizing those controls is essential, says actuary Steve Vernon, a consulting researcher at Stanford Center on Longevity.

Social security checks can start at the age of 62, but abundant research shows that most people are better off procrastinating. Waiting up to 70, when the benefits are maximum, is usually the optimal strategy for single people and the higher earner in a couple, says Vernon, author of “Retirement Game-Changers.” However, people’s situations can vary, so they would be smart to consult social security calculators to help them decide when to start. The AARP site is free, or search for more advanced versions of Maximize My Social Security ($ 40 and higher) and Social Security Solutions ($ 20 and higher).

A planner can recommend tapping on pension accounts or working just enough to replace the income that you would otherwise receive from social security.

CONSIDER OTHER GUARANTEED INCOME

Ideally, fixed costs at retirement would be covered by a guaranteed income, such as social security and pensions, so that your basic lifestyle is not compromised by fluctuations in the stock market. If those sources are not enough to cover basic costs, an annuity can help close the gap, says certified financial analyst Wade Pfau, author of “Safety-First Retirement Planning.”

Income annuities are insurance products that can offer a lifelong flow of monthly payments in exchange for a one-off amount. Unlike variable annuities or other investments, the amount you receive does not vary if the stock market rises or falls.

Another option could be a reverse mortgage, a loan that can convert part of your equity into a stream of monthly checks. If you have a lot of equity but still have a mortgage, a reverse mortgage can pay off your loan and eliminate those monthly payments.

Choose a sustainable withdrawal percentage

The “4% rule” of financial planners proposes to take 4% of your portfolio in the first year and then adjust the amount thereafter every year for inflation. Historically, this strategy has entailed a low risk.

However, some planners are concerned that 4% may be too high given the current low interest rates and high inventory valuations. The “Spend Safely on Retirement” method, created by Vernon with the help of the Society of Actuaries, recommends using annual withdrawal rates based on the mandatory minimum distribution rules of the IRS. The percentage increases slightly each year according to age. A 60-year-old can take up 2.72%, a 65-year-old would tap 3.13% and a 70-year-old would take 3.65%. Withdrawal would be done at the end of each year, after which the money would be transferred to a savings account or other investment that protects the principal, so that it is available to spend the following year without risk of market losses.

Unlike the 4% rule, the “Safe Spending on Retirement” approach does not run the risk of running out of money, but can lead to income that varies considerably from year to year. Retired people who have their basic expenses covered by a guaranteed income can consider their portfolio income as a bonus, Vernon says. A larger one can pay for splashing, while a smaller bonus may require a reduction in discretionary spending.

STAY INVESTED

Many pensioners are tempted to transfer their money to ‘safe’ investments such as bonds, deposit certificates or savings accounts. Unfortunately, these investments cannot keep up with inflation over time. By spending at least 50% of the investment portfolios on shares – ideally using a low-cost target date, balanced or stock index fund – this can generate more income over time, Vernon says.

After you have set up a pension benefit, your work is no longer done. You still need emergency funds for unexpected expenses and a strategy to pay for long-term care, among other things. But setting up a reliable income stream can help you cover your normal pension expenses without worrying that your money will run out.

This column was provided to The Associated Press through the personal finance website NerdWallet. Liz Weston is a columnist at NerdWallet, a certified financial planner and author of “Your Credit Score”. Email: lweston@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @lizweston.