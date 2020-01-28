How young is it to own a pair of AirPods?

Wireless AirPods will be demonstrated at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California after the iPhone 7 launch on Wednesday, September 7, 2016. (Photo by Gary Reyes / Bay Area News Group) (Photo by MediaNews Group) / Bay Area News via Getty Images)

AirPods are no longer just a trend for adults. As a recent article in the Wall Street Journal points out, children coveted the expensive earbuds (which cost $ 159 for the regular model and $ 249 for AirPods Pro) and asked if toddlers should have this technology.

Janet Mars, who gave her 11-year-old son a couple of Christmas AirPods and bought them, told the publication that she did this because he didn’t ask otherwise. “He is very fond of brands at the moment,” she said. “I think it’s the influencers on YouTube who all wear Gucci and drive Teslas. He likes cars and Gucci. We’re not such a family. I don’t go out and buy Gucci.”

Of course, Mars is still concerned that she made the wrong decision to buy a pair for her son. “Why does he have to have something so expensive and extravagant?” She asks. “I don’t even have a couple. Is he responsible enough not to lose them? Will he always have them with him and won’t hear us or talk to us?”

As the journal points out, their concerns are not unique. Many parents are concerned that their children are not responsible enough to keep an eye on the expensive but easily lost earphones. Some elementary schools have banned AirPods and argue that they lead to students being distracted and cheating on tests.

Ultimately, according to Apple, there is no age recommendation for AirPods and it is up to the parents to draw the line. As Erin Culling told the publication, her 13-year-old son sticks to screens no matter what type of headphones he uses. “I have to get into his peripheral vision for him to notice me,” she said.

