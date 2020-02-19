[howie-carr:-acquiring-corrupt-mass.-pols-is-no-gamble]

Here he is, the hack du jour, Rep. David Nangle of Lowell, with two of his closest political close friends, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, in what are customarily described as happier moments.

Nangle is a Democrat, and Tall Deval and Polito are Republicans, but what is social gathering affiliation suggest at the State House?

I necessarily mean, if you’re indicted, you are invited, and Nangle got the supreme invitation Tuesday — he was arrested by the FBI just after a 28-rely corruption indictment for, amongst other crimes, mail fraud, wire fraud and submitting phony tax returns.

The extinguished statesman is, of class, a member of the Home Ethics Committee.

Nangle is 59, a previous fuel organization worker who uncovered his mission in everyday living when he obtained a work as a hack coat-holder for the neighborhood hack condition senator. There’s a extended, very long history of sticky fingers in Lowell politics — B. Joseph Tully, the ex-point out senator, went absent for tried extortion at age 61 and then at age 84 was convicted of tried extortion.

He was succeeded by Paul Sheehy, a jailbird state rep when he was elected to the point out Senate, after a shorter extend in Danbury for lender fraud in which he was frequented by younger Marty Meehan, the future $602,500-a-yr president of the University of Massachusetts.

Nangle doesn’t increase to rather to the stage of those people Merrimack Valley Hack Hall of Famers. But this indictment does reveal that he squandered most of his cash at six New England casinos and assorted world-wide-web gambling web pages.

Between the accusations:

Borrowed $100,000 from a relative who owned a Dracut cafe but “as of late 2018, NANGLE owed the Dracut Operator somewhere around $87,000.”

Borrowed $seven,000 from a fellow point out rep and even now owes him $4,500, but apparently paid back again some of the money in the variety of marketing campaign contributions.

Bought a hack occupation for a Lowell constituent, then experienced him file fraudulent tax returns, but the payroll patriot “refused to strike the submit button on TurboTax since he was mindful that the inflated expenditures have been fraudulent. In response, NANGLE pressed the post button, assuring the Lowell State Personnel that NANGLE would ‘take the blame if anything comes about.’ ”

Claimed for tax reasons that he’d driven 290,040 miles in 2014-17, when in fact he’d only traveled 132,500 miles.

He “double-dipped” — and the feds in fact use that term — taking deductions on charges he’d previously been reimbursed for as a solon, all of which was section of his fraud that he ran a “consulting” business which did not exist.

Utilised campaign hard cash to obtain bouquets for his girlfriend.

Claimed $6,500 in fraudulent charitable deductions.

Made use of a “straw vendor” to launder $one,500 in funds from his marketing campaign account.

When, right after successful $1,221 at a Connecticut on line casino, he compensated a person else to income the winnings, so as to prevent paying money taxes — all of which the feds say was captured on surveillance cameras.

“The prices against David are just allegations,” his lawyer mentioned, and that presumably includes the surveillance video clip.

By the way, Nangle blames his financial woes on … his ex-wife. Prevent me if you have read any of this right before.

In addition to the Ethics Committee publish, he has 1 of individuals phony-baloney “leadership” employment — “second division chair.”

Chair? How considerably does the second division table get? In addition to his $62,000 or so base, he grabs — grabbed — a further $30,000. Which is how the speaker, who was when himself stated as an unindicted co-conspirator in a different corruption conspiracy, keeps him and all the rest of ‘em in line.

Late final 12 months, the payments to the lawyers started off exhibiting up on his marketing campaign-finance studies. His local paper, the Lowell Sunlight, requested him if he was jammed up.

Getting a member of the Ethics Committee, Nangle of class lied:

“It is highly recommended in this day and age of government accountability to acquire qualified aid from accountants, attorneys and consultants on a host of govt-associated challenges. These experts are useful in navigating the complicated issues and requirements of a point out legislator.”

Translation #one: Not guilty, Your Honor!

Translation #two: I have a illness, Your Honor. I’m a gambling addict.

Remember to, attempt not to permit this destroy your faith in the integrity of the Massachusetts Standard Court. Appear on the bright facet — it took 49 days for the 1st solon of the 12 months to get indicted.