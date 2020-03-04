howie-carr:-warren’s-last-stand

Is it far too late now for me to get my selfie with the bogus Indian?

How am I going to get her to autograph my copy of “Pow Wow Chow?”

When does Bailey the question canine go back to Rent-a-Doggy Kennel?

She finished 3rd in her “home state” of Massachusetts, and fourth in her native condition of Oklahoma — this is Pocahontas’ very own personalized Wounded Knee, and toss in Horseshoe Bend and Tippecanoe, too.

She got “hammered,” to use her most loved term from the 2012 Senate marketing campaign. And definitely, somewhere, on the other facet of the environment, Scott Brown have to be smiling. What goes close to will come all around.

“Cast a vote that would make you proud!” she exhorted Tuesday night time in Michigan.

For the document, exit polls in Massachusetts confirmed her finishing 3rd amongst girls. They must be proud of by themselves.

Did President Trump call this one or what Monday evening in Charlotte?

“Elizabeth Pocahontas — by the way, she’s background, she’s record. … You know, all those embers had been burning a little little bit a couple of months ago but they under no circumstances caught on. In truth, she’ll most likely eliminate the condition of Massachusetts to Bernie. … She’s the senator from Massachusetts. I think she’s gonna drop it to Bernie.”

Nicely, alright, so she missing it to Joe Biden … and Bernie also.

Then he riffed on her bogus DNA examination.

“I reported I have additional Indian blood in me than you have and I have none. … A single-1024th. … What a phony she is, what a phony.”

Certainly, she is. Or need to I say was, mainly because it is all more than. Increase her title to the checklist of also-rans from the Bay State, two of whom joined on the ballot and in oblivion on the ballot Tuesday — Invoice Weld and Deval Patrick.

And before them Ted Kennedy, Mike Dukakis, Paul Tsongas, John Kerry … and now Lieawatha. All their candidacies ended up in the Pleased Hunting Ground. Not a single became the Excellent White Father.

The bogus Indian has in no way experienced any actual interest possibly in the Senate or the condition. If she cared about Massachusetts she’d have known in 2012 that the “west coast” of Massachusetts is the Connecticut River, and that beyond it lies Berkshire County, exactly where Bernie dominated Tuesday evening.

If she’d cared about Massachusetts, she’d have acknowledged that the town of Bourne is not pronounced “Bern.” She wouldn’t have known as the American justice procedure “racist front to back” days soon after two police officers in this article experienced been gunned down in chilly blood.

It was a prolonged time coming, but a lot of moons of utter political phoniness, of talking with forked tongue, ultimately came back to bite her in the … perfectly, you know.

Maura Healey will endure. Ditto Ayanna Pressley.

The Joe Biden supporters like Marty Walsh and Steve Lynch who appeared like these types of forlorn losers previous week — they can breathe a small much easier, but only for a working day or so. Lengthy time period, the tides are functioning in opposition to them. They far better hope Uncle Joe can don’t forget what working day of the week it is, and what point out he’s in, at minimum until Nov. three.

Now she runs out of wampum. Time to “reassess,” followed by a final decision to “suspend” the marketing campaign. Back to the tepee.

A actual major loser: the Boston World. Could the bow-tied bum kissers have maybe created any far more puff pieces? About her “path to victory”? What’s the Globe abide by up nowadays — her route to the Trail of Tears?

The utter nadir of the Globe’s protection experienced to be the attacks on Bernie for possessing the audacity to marketing campaign in opposition to the phony Indian — “shabby,” the pajama boys typed. “Brazen.”

Certainly, Bernie smelled blood in the water. 1 exit poll Tuesday night time advised the story: of the Massachusetts voters who’d resolved early, only seven% went with Spreading Bull.

How a lot of individuals did she have at the polls Tuesday? I mean, in the cities that don’t have cheese stores, or Black Life Subject banners outside the house the wooden church buildings, or indicators on the streets that alert that the DPW doesn’t use salt throughout snowstorms?

For an individual who statements to have developed up on the jagged (or from time to time ragged) edge of the center course, she appeared to have subsequent to no guidance. Medicare for All, totally free tuition, reparations, the wealth tax — goodnight phony Indian.

She’s carried out. Far better late than under no circumstances!