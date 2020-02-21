[‘How’s Shep Smith Carrying out?’: Trump Goes on Totally Bonkers Riff About Fox News and Its ‘Loser Shows’]

Picking up where he remaining off in an afternoon tweet, President Donald Trump went on a strange riff about Fox News at a Thursday night time rally — right after a guest on the community noted his debate performances were acquired badly by experts and the public.

Talking to supporters in Colorado, Trump bemoaned the feedback of RealClearPolitics columnist A.B. Stoddard — who advised Fox anchor Neil Cavuto that the president’s 2016 debate performances had been “disastrous.”

“They had a outrageous human being on now, on a single of the Fox demonstrates,” Trump claimed. “Fox doesn’t handle us the way they utilised to.”

But Trump went on to shout out the users of the Fox lineup of whom he does approve, like Sean Hannity (“great”), Brian Kilmeade (“gotten substantially better”), and Lou Dobbs (also “great”).

Still, though, he lamented, “in the aged times, [Fox News] was improved for us.”

The President went on to pull out aged on line surveys from a selection of shops which were being unscientific in buy to bolster his bogus assert that he was considered to have received “every” discussion for the duration of the 2016 election cycle. 1 of the shops he cited was Time journal — which, Trump noted, named teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg as its 2019 Particular person of the Yr. The rally crowd booed the point out of the 17-12 months-previous Thunberg.

Trump then doubled again to Fox, and noted that the network’s best rated shows “like Trump,” though its “loser shows” really do not. The President also took a shot at a short while ago departed anchor Shepard Smith (who Trump falsely claimed had been fired from the network).

“Their loser shows are the types that really don’t like Trump,” the President reported. “How’s Shep Smith performing by the way?”

View higher than, through Fox News.