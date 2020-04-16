HP announces that ZBook Studio and ZBook create notebooks: the top

HP today announced the new ZBook Studio and ZBook Create notebooks, along with their ENVY update. The HP Envy 15 announced today is aimed at creators and prosumers, but the ZBook goes a step further, focusing on the prosumer and professional market where features like Quadro graphics and the transition of Xeon processors are needed.

HP Zbook Create and Studio are the same notebooks, but Studio offers NVIDIA Quadro, up to Quadro RTX 5000, while the Create model is stuck with “only” RTX 2080 Super graphics and both have NVIDIA Studio drivers. HP hasn’t released all the specs yet, but it will also offer Core i9 or Xeon CPUs. These will be true mobile workstation-level devices and will offer a MIL-STD-tested CNC aluminum frame to accompany them.

HP is bringing the first DreamColor display to its notebook range with these 15.6-inch models. There is a UHD DreamColor HDR-400 display with Pantone validation and 10-bit color, with 100% P3, together with the sRGB and Adobe RGB modes. For those who require even more contrast, HP also has an HDR-500 OLED display which also has UHD resolution.

The notebook itself, despite the power, is 22% lower than previous models and offers an 87% screen-to-body ratio. Despite its small size, HP’s predictive Z-fan algorithm and new steam cooling chamber, together with the Z Power slider, allow the user to choose the cooling requirements for their workload.

All of these performances still have exceptional battery life, with HP having rated the new ZBook up to 17.5 hours of battery life. Clearly this assessment won’t be with the GPU powered by a workload, but it’s still impressive.

The new ZBook Studio and ZBook Create will be available in August, with prices being announced closer to that date.