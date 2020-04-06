HP Envy 17 updated with 10th generation Intel Ice Lake processors

While last week’s wave of new laptop announcements focused solely on the launch of Intel’s tenth-generation Comet Lake-H mobile processors, a couple of vendors also took advantage of the opportunity to update their U-series laptops from 15 watts. Among them was HP, which updated its Envy 17 notebook family. By combining existing Comet Lake models, the HP Envy 17 series now also features models with Intel Ice Lake-U processors, with various configurations available up to the Intel CPU. i7-1065G7.

Designed for professional users looking for a sleek and trendy design, the updated HP Envy 17s include multiple models across its range, with a customizable touch screen model in its arsenal. (Touch 17t-cg000). The new HP Envy 17 can be fully configured to an appropriate specification based on user needs, with more memory, CPU, graphics and storage options available. Users can also equip it with a standard Intel AC9560 Gigabit Wi-Fi wireless adapter or an Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6 adapter. A larger 55 Wh lithium polymer battery is included, with a weight starting at 6.02 lbs, depending on the configuration chosen.

Starting from the displays, the latest generation Envy 17 features a 17.3 “IPS backlit WLED display, with options for 1080p or 4K displays. Both displays are classified for similar performance, with a screen brightness of about 300 nits. HP is also offering optional touchscreen functionality on some models, albeit only with 1080p displays. Overall, the HP Envy 17 weighs approximately 6 lbs and has dimensions of 15.71 (L) x 10.20 (D) 0.76 (H ) inches.

Under the hood, the HP Envy 17 is powered by an Intel Core i5 and Core i7 Ice Lake processor. Curiously, HP is taking a very binary path here: the only CPU options are the slower Core i5, the i5-1035G1, or the faster i7, the i7-1065G7. Both processor options offer 4 CPU cores, but along with the speed differences, the i5’s integrated GPU is only half that of the i7. Maybe that’s why HP also includes a discrete GPU with all Envy 17s, using NVIDIA’s GeForce MX330, which comes with 2 GB or 4 GB of GDDR5 memory.

Meanwhile, storage options within the sandblasted anodized aluminum frame color the entire range, from Optane cache rotating rust to a 1 TB PCIe SSD. All models come with some form of solid state memory, starting with a 1 TB HDD and 16 GB of Optane memory in the low end, as well as other combinations of HDD, SSD and Optane memory including a PCIe SSD to 512 GB with a 32 GB Optane cache. As for memory, HP offers between 8 GB and 32 GB of DDR4-3200 SDRAM, including a curious 12 GB configuration with an 8 GB stick and a 4 GB in dual channel unbalanced mode.

HP Envy 17 also includes an Intel AC9560 Wi-Fi 5 adapter or one of the latest Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6 wireless adapters. For connectivity, the laptop offers a 10 Gbps USB 3.2 G2 Type-C port, with support for DisplayPort 1.4, as well as three USB 3.1 G1 type A ports, an AC Smart pin and a combined headphone and microphone port. For users with HDMI, HP Envy 17 also has a single HDMI 2.0 video output. Meanwhile, along the top of the frame there is a wide viewing HD webcam with a built-in microphone, with the sound of the Envy 17 coming from a pair of built-in Bang & Olufsen speakers.

HP Envy 17 Intel 10th Generation Update Specifications

17T-cg000 / Touch

17M-cg0013dx

17-ce1030nr

17-ce1031nr

processor

Intel i5-1035G1

Intel i7-1065G7

Intel i7-1065G7

Intel i5-10210U

Intel i7-10510U

GPU

GeForce MX330 (2 GB)

GeForce MX330 (4 GB)

GeForce MX330 (2 GB)

GeForce MX250 (2 GB)

GeForce MX250 (2 GB)

Screen

17.3 “FHD IPS

17.3 “FHD IPS Touch

17.3 “4K UHD IPS

17.3 “FHD IPS

17.3 “FHD IPS

17.3 “FHD IPS

Memory

8 GB DDR4-3200 (2 x 4 GB)

12 GB DDR4-3200 (1 x 4 GB, 1 x 8 GB)

16 GB DDR4-3200 (1 x 16 GB

32 GB DDR4-3200 (2 x 16 GB)

12 GB DDR4-3200 (1 x 4 GB, 1 x 8 GB)

8 GB DDR4-2666 (2 x 4 GB)

16 GB DDR4-2666 (1 x 16 GB)

storage

1 TB HDD + 16 GB Optane

1 TB + 128 GB M.2 HDD

1 TB HDD + 256 GB NVme M.2

512 GB NVMe M.2

Optane NVMe M.2 + 32 GB 512 GB

1 TB NVMe M.2

512 GB M.2

32 GB Intel Optane

512 GB M.2

Intel Optane 16 GB

512 GB M.2

32 GB Intel Optane

Networking

Intel AC9560 Wi-Fi 5

Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6

Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6

Gigabit LAN

Intel AC9560 Wi-Fi

Gigabit LAN

Intel AC9560 Wi-Fi

Power

65W AC adapter

Battery

55 Wh Li-on

52 Wh lithium ion

Ports

1 x SD card reader

1 x USB 3.2 G2 Type-C

3 x USB 3.1 G2 Type A

1 x 3.5mm Phono / Mic

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x SD card reader

1 x USB 3.1 G2 Type-C

3 x USB 3.1 G1 Type A

1 x 3.5mm Phono / Mic

1 x Gigabit RJ45

1 x HDMI 2.0

Dimensions (WxDxH)

15.71 x 10.20 x 0.76 inches

15.94 x 10.47 x 0.88 inches

Weight

6.02 lbs

6.22 lbs

Price (USD)

Start at $ 950

$ 1250

Start at $ 730

Start at $ 950

Each model of the new HP 10th generation Intel Envy 17 update is equipped with a 65 W AC adapter, a multimedia SD card reader. The price of each model varies, with prices for BTO models starting at $ 950 and going up to $ 2070 for the top model, while the preconfigured 17 cg0013dx SKU for Best Buy is available for pre-order at $ 1250.

