HP ENVY Laptop Refresh adds OLED and RTX for 2020

While the HP Specter range is what HP would probably consider their high-end brand, the ENVY series has quietly become a powerful competitor, with high-quality materials and even discreet graphics, while sometimes reaching hundreds of dollars less than the Spectrum Templates. For 2020, HP is increasing the ENVY range, updating all models, but for this year the company has focused in particular on the 15.6-inch ENVY 15.

ENVY 15

The creator market has become one of the new battlegrounds in the PC space and by 2020 HP is clearly focusing ENVY 15 on that market. The new ENVY 15 is the engine of the ENVY range, with Intel H series processors combined with NVIDIA graphics. Offering up to a Core i9 with 8 cores and sixteen threads, paired with NVIDIA GPUs up to RTX 2060 Max-Q, the new ENVY 15 offers serious performance for creative workflows such as Lightroom or video rendering. ENVY 15 is also a member of the NVIDIA Studio program, which means it offers Studio drivers. ENVY 15 can be fetched with up to 32 GB of RAM and 2 TB of PCIe memory in the RAID if required.

One of the most extraordinary features of the new ENVY 15 is the 15.6-inch UHD OLED display, which offers 100% coverage and P3 range calibrated at the factory for a Delta E <2. The OLED display is certified for VESA DisplayHDR 400 TrueBlack, thanks to the offers an incredible OLED contrast and the display has a brightness up to 600 nits.

Packing this performance in a thin and light chassis will always push cooling to the limits, and HP has equipped it with a new vapor chamber cooling which, according to them, offers 33% more processing power than traditional heatpipe designs , and HP offers DynamicPower to allocate TDP between CPU and GPU to balance workloads.

The creators also require connectivity and HP provides two Thunderbolt 3 ports, plus two USB 3 ports, HDMI and a multi-format media player. Wi-Fi 6 is also available and HP has a new QuickDrop app that allows you to directly transfer files from your iOS or Android smartphone directly to your laptop via Wi-Fi. HP estimates ENVY 15 for up to 16.5 hours of battery life, so despite performance under the hood, the 4.74-pound laptop should be able to last all day on one charge when needed.

The new ENVY 15 will be available in June starting at $ 1349.99.

ENVY 13

HP ENVY 13 is one of the gems of the company, which offers a thin and light Ultrabook, built with high quality materials at a very affordable price. For 2020, the upgrade goes to Ice Lake processors up to the Core i7-1065G7 and optional NVIDIA MX330 graphics. The laptop offers an 88% screen-to-body ratio, optional UHD display and battery life of up to 19.5 hours. It will be available in May starting at $ 999.

ENVY x360 13

The convertible version of ENVY 13 offers the same 88% screen-to-body ratio, but upgrades to the new AMD 4000 series APU, with a battery life of up to 17.5 hours. It will be available in early May starting at $ 699.99.

ENVY x360 15

The larger convertible offers a choice of 10th generation Intel Core combined with the NVIDIA MX330 graphics or the AMD Ryzen 4000 APU. Buyers can also opt for the OLHD UHD display and this model is rated for a battery life of up to 18, 5 hours. Unlike the non-convertible ENVY 15, this model will be the 15 Watt CPU range. It will be available at the start of the Mat starting at $ 699.99.