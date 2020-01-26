HPNA girls targeted – Boston Herald

After the first victory in the program history after the season, it would be a breakthrough year for the Haverhill / Pentucket / North Andover girls’ hockey team last winter. Instead, the Hillies stumbled to six wins and missed the tournament, hampered by the lack of their leading goal scorer and starting the goalkeeper during significant periods.

With a 10-0-2 start to the season, HPNA puts last year’s disappointing campaign deep in the rearview mirror, although it doesn’t hurt to take a look once in a while just to see how far it has come.

“It was a bit unreal. It was really exciting to see everyone from top to bottom with the same mentality, and that’s what gives us the success we’ve had,” said HPNA senior captain Eliana Kane. “To have a great comeback season as we have had so far and just to see a complete shift in our team and everyone who was there last year was really nice.”

Kane is one of the five senior citizens in the team, along with fellow captains Hannah Keating and Deanna Bosco, and Caitlyn Mazzocchi and Jenny Hubbard, all of whom have been with the Hillies since they were freshmen. For head coach Gary Kane, the persistence of that quintet has been a key to turning things around.

“I always say that losing makes sweetener so much, and so many kids who really struggled last year, the big thing was that those kids had a short enough memory to say that we can overcome those losses, but also know how to put them in, Said coach Kane, who praised the leadership and positive environment of the upper classmen.

Although he was encouraged by strong performance outside the gate, Kane was still not quite sure what kind of team he had until HPNA hit a crucial piece of four games against teams with winning points. After a 2-2 tie with defending champion Methuen / Tewksbury, the Hillies defeated Peabody / Lynnfield, Andover and Reading with a convincing 13-3 combined margin.

“That was the kind of making or breaking, so it was really nice to see the kids really respond,” said coach Kane. “The 4-0 win over Andover, every time you can win against your arch rival, it’s huge, and that was really the statement game where the kids left the track and thought,” we can do this. ”

Keating, who was sidelined for several weeks by mononucleosis, leads the Hillies with 15 goals through the first 12 games from her right wing. The recruit of Utica College was originally linked to Bosco in the middle and sophomore Katerina Yeltsis on a high scoring first unit, but in search of more offensive balance, Kane recently shook his top two lines.

Sophomore Emma Skafas and junior Morgan Whitlock have joined Keating, while Bosco and Yeltsis are now with freshman Shelby Nassar. The move has already paid dividends, as Whitlock scored two goals and Skafas and Nassar each in a 4-2 win over Reading that qualified HPNA for the Division 1 tournament.

Eliana Kane – the team’s second top scorer and the second of Gary Kane’s daughters who play for him – and Mazzocchi anchor the blue line, with Hubbard in just before her fourth season as a starter.

Hubbard, only the second goalkeeper to take on the top task in the seven-year history of the program after he had now taken over St. Anselm netminder Michaela Kane, is excellent in between, also missing time last year, scoring only 14 goals and registering four shutouts.

“Her game is so high,” says coach Kane. “She has been incredible.”

With its post-season berth safe, HPNA is now focusing its attention on the MVC / DCL Large race. The Hillies have never won a league title, and to achieve that goal they may have to do something else they have never done – beat Methuen / Tewksbury. HPNA has a one-point advantage over the Red Rangers, with a rematch on 12 February.

“I am absolutely confident of our team, but I know it will only get harder from here,” said Eliana Kane. “In practice, we just emphasize that we can’t be satisfied with anything, we have to keep working for everything we get and nothing is given to us, so I think our mentality just keeps pushing harder and faster in practice and hopefully we see it on the ice in games. ”

