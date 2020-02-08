HR Minister: The new Socso criteria did not meet my Malaysia directive

Minister of Human Resources M. Kulasegaran said the decision about the new criteria was made without his knowledge at a meeting on December 15. – Photo by Miera Zulyana

IPOH, February 8 – The final condition of the Social Security Organization (Socso) to combine its subsidized dialysis treatment with the recipient’s contribution amount was the decision of the organization itself.

Minister of Human Resources M. Kulasegaran announced in a meeting on December 15 that the decision on the new criteria had been made without his knowledge.

“Socso’s decision to provide the help only to members who contributed more than 24 months compared to 12 months previously was their own.

“The decision was made without my knowledge and some said it was the minister who ordered it, but it was not.

Kulasegaran, who is also a member of Ipoh Barat, said this to reporters after attending the Thaipusam celebrations at Gunung Cheroh Temple here today.

Previously, Socso said that through the Employee Social Security Act (AKSP) Bill. 1/2020 From January 10, dialysis facilities will have to meet the new admission criteria, which have been set in accordance with the principles of social protection and the future sustainability of the social security fund.

On Thursday, however, Socso announced that the new policy had been withdrawn and allowed all eligible contributors to continue receiving dialysis support. – Bernama

