HR Ministry agrees to Orang Asli | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, January 24 – The Ministry of Personnel is committed to driving change and strengthening the long overdue Orang Asli community.

Its minister, M. Kula Segaran, said it should ensure that indigenous people have the same educational, training and employment opportunities as the majority of people in Malaysia.

“In all respects, we cannot deny that the most marginalized community in our country is the Orang Asli community with 200,000 inhabitants.

“Due to the rapid development of our country, the areas where they live have been taken over and they have to move frequently,” he said in a statement.

Kula Segaran said that several initiatives have been taken to meet this responsibility. So he met with representatives of the Orang Asli community from the Cameron Highlands in Pahang on November 2 last year to discuss the most important aspects of the Community Empowerment Program.

He said they were being offered several competency courses that could have the potential to improve the economic status of the Orang Asli community at the Institute for Human Resources Skills Training (ILJTM), which received the Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM 1-3 ) as well as diplomas and courses offers short courses.

“Participating in the programs not only introduces them to new skills, but also improves their interactive skills with other students,” he said.

From January 21 to 22, Kula Segaran announced that 78 Orang-Asli youths had been brought to the Industrial Training Institute (ILP) in Ipoh, Perak, to familiarize themselves with the qualification courses offered at the training center.

He said he would participate in a special program in Kampung Sungai Ruil in the Cameron Highlands on March 28 to monitor and personally monitor the development of a technical and professional education and training (TVET) program coordinated by eleven Orang Asli youths to oversee the staff of Pembangunan Sumber Manusia Berhad (PSMB).

The Ministry will collaborate with Asyik FM Radio Station on January 24-26 in Kampung Ringin, Cameron Highlands, on a TVET program that will cover various activities, including demonstration of ceramic skills, a basic electrical workshop, pipe installation and the introduction to using the chainsaw, he said. – Bernama