HR, Youth and Home Affairs ministries form a special committee to review gig economy issues, said Deputy Minister Malaysia

Datuk Mahfuz Omar said three government departments selected by the government to sit on the Gig Economy Special Committee are studying the issues involved in order to find a long-term solution. – Picture of Miera Zulyana

BUKIT MERTAJAM, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Three government ministries selected by the government for the special gig economy committee are studying the issues involved in order to find a long-term solution, said Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar.

He said the special committee is also looking for ways to create a win-win situation for workers and employers.

“The special committee, composed of the Ministry of Human Resources, the Ministry of Youth and Sport and the Ministry of Internal Trade and Consumer Affairs, met at ministerial level to discuss gig economy issues.

“We recently formed an officer-level committee chaired by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Human Resources. He will focus on protecting the well-being of workers and preventing their exploitation,” he told reporters here today.

It was met after a meeting at the Ministry of Human Resources City Hall, which was attended today by stakeholders at the northern level. Representatives of government agencies, workers and unions, employers and employers’ organizations and the general public were present.

Gig economy refers to the economic activity that individuals perform by selling services to others full-time or part-time.

According to Mahfuz, people currently working in the gig economy could contribute to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and the Social Security Organization (SOCSO), but the committee was looking for ways to better protect their well-being.

“The committee is making every effort to find a solution to ensure that workers in this sector are not exploited by employers,” he said.

In his statement on the town hall meeting, he said that the Ministry of Human Resources was on the right track to develop the new human resources policy after several contributions from the stakeholders present had been received.

He said some of the proposed policy contributions touched on aspects of the country’s current human resources needs, including the issue of foreign workers, which were seriously considered.

“We are working to cut foreign workers while increasing the capacity of local workers. Foreign workers in various sectors of the country currently make up only 15 percent of the total workforce, ”he said. – Bernama