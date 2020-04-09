HSBC, Standard Chartered Bosses Forego Bonus in Mea Culpa to calm rebel shareholders in the fight against dividends

HSBC and Standard Chartered said Thursday that their senior executives would give up their bonuses this year and donate some of their salaries to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The move came just over a week after both banks said they would cancel their dividends and would not continue to buy back shares after a request from the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), an arm of the Bank of England and their principal regulator. The PRA also said it expected banks not to pay “any cash bonuses to senior staff”, including all entities that take significant risks.

The rebel shareholders, incensed for the loss of dividends, asked the bank to eliminate the salaries of senior management for a year.

In an internal note published Wednesday afternoon in London, HSBC said that its CEO, Noel Quinn, and his chief financial officer, Ewen Stevenson, would give up their cash bonuses for 2020 and donate a quarter of their salary to the next six months to charity. The donation would be around £ 159,000 (US $ 197,300) for Quinn and £ 93,000 for Stevenson.

HSBC chairman Mark Tucker will also donate his entire 2020 commission – £ 1.5 million – to charity, according to the memo from the South China Morning Post.

“All three of us will donate to charity in support of healthcare professionals and vulnerable people in the UK and Hong Kong,” Quinn said in the memo.

On March 31, the PRA asked major UK lenders to cancel their final unpaid dividends for 2019 and not pay any dividends at least in late 2020 to support the economy in light of the pandemic, which has plagued 1.5 million people worldwide.

The coronavirus novel, known as SARS-CoV-2, has disrupted daily life, with cities blocked from New York to Singapore and many companies are asking employees to work from home. Tens of millions of people have lost their jobs due to the pandemic that cut air travel and economic activity to an unprecedented scale and probably pushed the global economy into a recession.

The cancellation of annual dividends from both banks triggered a fire storm among the shareholders. At Wednesday’s close, HSBC’s stock had fallen 9.6 percent since the announcement. Standard Chartered shares fell 4.9 percent over that period.

A group of rebel shareholders is trying to bring together enough investors to force an extraordinary general meeting and put pressure on the bank to restore the dividend. The group, which claims to have obtained support from around 3% of HSBC’s shareholder base, asked the bank to make the final interim payment for 2019 and eliminate payments to top management for the year.

About a third of HSBC’s shareholders are retail investors and many of these investors depend on the regular income they receive from HSBC’s dividends. On April 14, HSBC was expected to make the final payment of USD 0.21 per share.

Some shareholders have said that HSBC and Standard Chartered should move their headquarters from London to Hong Kong rather than being subject to a regulator 6,000 miles away from their largest market, Hong Kong. Both banks generate more than half of their income in Asia.

HSBC was founded in Hong Kong 155 years ago, but moved to London in 1993 after acquiring Midland Bank. Four years ago, the bank decided to maintain its London home base after an almost annual review.

In a stock market announcement early Thursday, Standard Chartered said CEO Bill Winters and his chief financial officer Andy Halford would have waived any cash bonuses for 2020 and made “significant personal donations” to the funds at favor of the pandemic.

Standard Chartered’s president, directors and management team will also make personal donations, the company said.

“The Remuneration Committee is committed to ensuring that remuneration decisions for 2020 are made in light of the overall performance of the group and the challenges faced by the various stakeholders of the group resulting from the spread of Covid-19,” he said. the bank.

Covid-19 is the disease caused by the coronavirus.

