HSE challenges plans to expand coronavirus testing

HSE has expressed concern over the recent announcement that Covid-19 testing should be significantly expanded to cover 100,000 suspected cases per week.

HSE President Ciarán Devane has written to Health Minister Simon Harris for the past few days, it is understood, while HSE CEO Paul Reid has written to department secretary Jim Breslin.

Last Friday, the national public health emergency team, which is chaired by chief medical officer, Dr. Tony Holohan, decided that the level of Covid-19 screening should be increased to assess 100,000 people per week, operating seven days a week, weekly basis, for a minimum of six months.

Within the HSE, it seems that the capacity and concerns raised by the process that led to the announcement of the move raised concerns, as well as what was perceived as a lack of consultation.

Friday, the HSE and the Ministry of Health refused to answer specific questions about the letters.

Government sources said the minister had received two letters from Mr. Devane in April and that neither had mentioned a commitment to increase testing for Covid-19.

However, other senior sources said that concerns were about the process that led to the announcement of 100,000 tests per week on Friday of last week.

Labor party leader Alan Kelly, who raised responsibility issues with the Dáil emergency team on Thursday, requested publication of the letters.

“I asked the Taoiseach du Dáil if there was any HSE correspondence with the government regarding governance issues. Now we know there are, and I call on the Taoiseach to publish these letters and resolve any issues that arise, “said Kelly.

Over 1,000 dead

In addition, the Ministry of Health has been informed of an additional 37 deaths from people diagnosed with Covid-19. The number of people who died with a confirmed or probable coronavirus in the state has exceeded 1,000.

The number of new confirmed virus cases is 577, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 18,184. Adjusted test criteria, which will be introduced early next week, will increase referrals for general practitioner tests. Dr Holohan said: “We think we should be able to do this within the existing capacity that the HSE currently has in place, both in terms of the ability to take the sample and test it in laboratory.”

Health officials also confirmed that five health workers died of the disease last Saturday night. Some 3,830 health workers tested positive, of whom 159 were hospitalized and 24 were placed in intensive care.

Dr. Holohan reiterated his concerns about the complacency that creeps in and said that if the decision were to be made now, “we would respect the restrictions that are in place”.

However, government officials are considering extending the 2 km limit for household travel to 5 km or perhaps 10 km as part of a possible future easing of restrictions. The state can also modify its advice for those over 70 who “pamper” at home so they can go outside for walks and possibly shop in supermarkets during limited hours. They can be asked to wear masks outside their home.

Other relaxations under discussion include allowing older adults to interact more with other family members.

Non-contact outdoor sports such as golf and tennis, which involve natural physical distance, could also be allowed when restrictions start to lift.

Partial reopening of primary schools with class size limits and of secondary schools only to Leaving Cert students before exams from July 29 could also be allowed. No decision has yet been finalized.