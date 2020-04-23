HSE concerned about refugee transfer during coronavirus pandemic

The Health Service Executive has raised concerns with the Department of Justice regarding the transfer of more than 100 refugees to a new direct care center in Kerry in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The refugees, who were sent to the former Skellig Star Hotel in Caherciveen from different parts of the country, were first greeted by locals.

However, the mood in the city of Co Kerry changed after four cases of coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, were diagnosed, and new information was revealed about the circumstances surrounding their transfer.

In a letter to Fianna Fáil advisor Michael Cahill, managing director of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (a division of HSE) Ger Reaney wrote that the decision to open the center and transfer people to it “at a time of pandemic was entirely a decision of the Ministry of Justice “.

protection

“The HSE received limited notice regarding the opening of the center and expressed its concern at the time regarding the timing of the move and the access of residents of the center to health services at a time when all of our health services are stretched to their limit. “

Earlier this week, the Irish Times reported that applicants for international protection had been transferred from a Dublin hotel where a guest had recently been confirmed to be suffering from coronavirus. The travel party associated with the guest self-isolated in the hotel, a Travelodge branch near Dublin Airport, until and after the transfer of asylum seekers. Several hotel staff were later confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus.

However, none of the cases confirmed to the Skellig Star would be among those who moved from the Travelodge. Large-scale tests of those in the Cahersiveen center were undertaken earlier this week.

Cllr Cahill criticized the department for its lack of transparency regarding the transfer of refugees to the city. “There are many questions that we need to answer at this stage,” he said. “We are talking about a community here right now that is terrified, there is outrage and anger and they are extremely worried.”

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that it had relocated more than 600 people as part of its response to the pandemic. The first movements took place in early March and continued until about two weeks ago. A spokesperson said these measures were considered “not only appropriate, but also an essential part of our work to protect our residents and staff at our centers to the best of our ability during this pandemic.”

Inappropriate

Meanwhile, the Ombudsman, Peter Tyndall, said that the provision of direct accommodation is particularly inadequate in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. Tyndall, who published his annual commentary on people’s experiences with the direct delivery system on Thursday, said the highly contagious nature of the virus has highlighted “how unbearable it is to have three or more people who are not not from the same family living in the same place for a considerable time ”.

This situation, he said, exists for many people in direct supply centers, and in particular for many people living in emergency accommodation. The Ombudsman’s report reveals that his office found a 10.5% increase in the number of complaints concerning direct services. “The current direct supply accommodation is not suitable for anything other than a short stay. Emergency accommodation is even more inappropriate. It is unacceptable that people who have sought refuge here can find themselves in totally unsuitable accommodation for an extended period – up to 16 months and more in some cases. “

However, he commended the Department’s work in moving people out of emergency accommodation in response to the threat of the virus.