HSE reports more than 8,000 health workers in need of child care

The HSE has estimated that more than 8,000 health workers need childcare.

HSE also said on Thursday that its investigation into childcare difficulties experienced by health personnel – on which its assessment is based – had generated “limited” information due to incomplete staff responses and system limitations health services data.

The new HSE figures of 8,000 employees needing childcare are significantly higher than they originally anticipated last weekend.

Last Sunday, HSE CEO Paul Reid said that about 7,000 employees (out of a total of about 140,000) currently have, or think they have, child care issues.

Last weekend, the Siptu union argued that the HSE figures for child care were an underestimate.

On Thursday, following requests from the Irish Times for access to the full results of the investigation, the HSE said: “Due to public health measures, the impact of the crèche and school closings, in terms of impact on childcare needs of health workers has been and continues to be the subject of an intergovernmental review.

“As part of these considerations, the HSE undertook a few exercises aimed at understanding the extent to which there was a demand for childcare spaces among health personnel.

“One of these exercises, taken at one point, was to estimate the current number of staff for whom child care commitments have led to an inability to attend or fully assist at work, have limited their ability to commit to increasing working hours, and those for whom child care commitments with no impact at the time may do so in the longer term.

“The information collected as part of this exercise was considered limited due to incomplete response coverage, in addition to the limited available data of this nature in existing health service data systems, resulting in an estimate of the demand greater than about 8,000 public health services. employees during the final evaluation of data collection.

The HSE has not released the full results of its survey, including data on the number of staff members who were unable to attend work due to childcare concerns. He said his data remains under review by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

On Wednesday, the government announced plans to provide some forms of child care to health care workers. However, these measures have been strongly criticized by the unions.

Under this plan, partners of health personnel can benefit from paid leave if they work in the public sector.

Those who are single parents or whose partners do not work in the public sector may have to wait until May 5 or later for support due to ongoing health concerns raised by the National Emergency Team in public health.

Mr. Siptu said on Thursday that the government’s plans for child care fell far short of what was required by all workers on the front lines of the Covid-19 crisis.

Siptu health division organizer Paul Bell said there was huge anger among its members over the government’s plan.

“This child care problem has been going on for too long, as the number of health workers who show up on sick or annual leave to care for their children shows. The Covid-19 crisis will worsen in the days and weeks to come, with many health workers unable to go to work due to the exhaustion and continued unavailability of child care.

“Our members believe that the government has completely misinterpreted their concerns and developed a policy that will not work for the majority of front-line health workers and other essential workers. He must immediately agree to a more realistic child care plan with the National Public Health Emergency Team that covers all essential workers in the public and private sectors. Solving this child care crisis must be a top priority. “

The Irish Organization of Nurses and Midwives (INMO) said the proposals “will do nothing for the vast majority of nurses and midwives”. He said they were worse than useless.