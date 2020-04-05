HSE says tests should double to 4,500 per day this week

According to HSE executive director Paul Reid, the health service’s ability to screen for coronavirus will be doubled from next week to around 4,500 per day.

From there, testing capacity in state laboratories will increase to 4,500 per day, compared to current capacity of 2,000 to 2,500 tests per day, depending on the availability of the testing reagent, he said. Sunday.

Mr. Reid would not be inspired by reports that restrictions in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has seen all educational institutions and most workplaces and shops closed and people required to stay at house, could be extended beyond next weekend.

This decision belongs to medical and public health experts, he said. Reid also stressed the importance of respecting current restrictions, adding that public action to date has “saved the life”.

On Saturday, it was confirmed that 17 other people had died of Covid-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 137, with 4,604 cases confirmed in the Republic.

Shortages

Due to shortages of laboratory equipment and kits, this throughput fell to 1,500 tests per day last week and a number of testing facilities across the country were forced to close.

Reid said a German supplier boarded last Friday and is now able to perform 2,000 tests a day. He said the HSE was still targeting 15,000 people a day in late April.

The tests are currently performed by the National Virus Reference Laboratory of the UCD and in laboratories of 18 different hospitals.

Other testing capabilities would be integrated next week, including the Backweston state lab.

However, Mr. Reid cautioned that the supply of reagents required for the testing process remains a challenge. The HSE “was always looking for other EU solutions as we continue to source reagents”.

He said it was a “very important global challenge” with the competition to secure supply.

He said the HSE is progressing with some companies and “not so much with others”.

The test center on Sir John Rogerson Wharf in Dublin, where naval staff assist medical staff. Photography: PA

Intensive care

It also appeared on Sunday that there are now 142 people with Covid-19 in intensive care with 139 other people in intensive care for reasons other than the coronavirus.

The HSE said it has 109 intensive care beds. Its chief operating officer, Anne O’Connor, said plans are in place to accommodate critically ill patients when the expected outbreak of Covid-19 cases arrives.

“Intensive care is a whole care system, the bed has to be there, it needs a ventilator, we need oxygen for the patient. At this point we will have up to 800 staffed and ventilated beds. The HSE is also working with private hospitals to provide 200 additional intensive care beds, bringing the total to 1,000.

Regarding the capacity of the health service to handle additional cases, he said that the capacity had been increased, so that there were now 2,500 additional beds in the public system, 2,500 in private hospitals, 1,100 beds segregation in Citywest, 450 overflow beds in Citywest that were being processed. and 1,200 other isolation beds across the country.

Fans

To add to the 1,100 ventilators in public and private hospitals, 25 new ventilators have been sent to Mater and St James hospitals and 225 more are expected to arrive next week, he said.

According to him, one of the major challenges is the redeployment of staff and the training of additional staff, a process which is continuing. “More than 800, mostly front-line workers, have been recruited,” and these are now being retrained, redeployed, and used to increase capacity, he said.

HSE also said on Sunday that work was continuing on the development of a contact tracking application that would help track people who came into contact with someone confirmed to have Covid-19.

According to Ms. O’Connor, some 37,000 tests for Covid-19 have been performed and their results have been reported.