HSE to recognize 10,000 extra beds to cater for worst-case scenario

The HSE has been asked to establish up to 10,000 beds for coronavirus instances as element of a contingency strategy for a worst-scenario scenario.

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney stated that they are preparing for the probability of 50% of the state starting to be infected.

According to documents seen by RTÉ News, the beds would be in a variety of spots, these as existing well being services, college student accommodation, lodge rooms and military web sites.

It has been prompt that the Garda instruction facility in Templemore could also be employed for therapy.

The HSE would also redeploy team and recall retired staff to support out with Covid-19 steps.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has mentioned that the HSE has been striving to do the job months ahead to program for what will be expected.

He instructed Newstalk Breakfast that he had spoken at size with HSE main government Paul Reid, who told him that there had been “an enormously generous response from private hospitals and lodge proprietors, some other owners of huge-scale attributes that, if necessary, could be tailored to present isolation facilities for individuals need to that be needed exterior clinic units.

But we are also operating really really hard to decant individuals out of clinic who will not need to have to be there, to set house care deals in put for men and women who could be seemed following at dwelling rather than in a healthcare facility environment so that we can free up further room and added beds inside of hospitals, that has been happening now for some time.

“What the HSE has been executing is essentially they’ve been seeking to function weeks ahead of wherever we are, so what the HSE will be performing today is making an attempt to strategy wherever we will need to be in a week’s time, two week’s time, in a month’s time, in conditions of attempting to foresee the speed of spread of the virus and the range of men and women who will need isolation, especially vulnerable people who will be prioritised.”

Mr Coveney stated the truth was that it was just mysterious what percentage of the inhabitants will be infected.

The National Community Health Emergency Crew (NPHET) is hoping to prepare for the likelihood of 50% of the inhabitants will be infected.

“We just really do not know and have to make preparations for the worst case circumstance.”

20-seven new instances of coronavirus were being introduced by well being officers very last evening. There are now 70 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic. Six folks are in intense treatment.

Twenty-two of the new instances were being affiliated with nearby transmission. Two instances ended up owing to neighborhood transmission and three have been associated with journey.