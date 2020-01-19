Hu, Schreiber shines in Missouri’s loss to Florida | National sport

# 19 Missouri gymnastics lost to # 2 Florida on Friday 196,850-195,600, but it wasn’t until newcomers Helen Hu and Sienna Schreiber left their mark at the Hearnes Center.

Hu earned 9.95 in the single pub event to tie the program record and win the pub title in the evening. Student colleague Schreiber won the all-round title with 39,000.

In the safe, the Tigers started the night with a 48,650 in the first turn. Kambrie Brandt ended the race with a 9.8, which is enough for second overall. Gabrielle Gottula had a 9.75, while Meghan Porter, Aspen Tucker and Hannah McCrary each won 9.7.

Missouri had the best 49,200 of the season with six points of 9.8 or better. Hu went up and down at 9.95 and won her third title this season. She joined Jodie Heinicka, Sarah Shire and Alisha Robsinson as the fourth tigress who ever scored 9.95 points at the event.

Porter posted a season best of 9.85, while Tucker, Schreiber, Alisha Sheremeta and Chelsey Christensen closed at 9.8.

The Tigers went on beam with 48,850 when Hu again took the highest place in the home team with 9.9. Schreiber received 9.8, Sheremeta and McCrary 9.75 each.

Missouri gymnastics ended the night with a 48,900 on the floor with four points of 9.8 or higher. Porter led the team 9.85, while Schreiber, Sheremeta and McCrary had 9.8s.

“I thought we had a lot of highlights today. Bars were much better today, we swung a lot more aggressively and that was good to see,” said Shannon Welker, Missouri’s head coach, in a press release to include three 10.0 safes in our lineup , it was the first time in my opinion that we had half of our lineup with this starting value of 10.0. “

“We did a lot of good tonight, but now it’s time to make some things a little bit better. We have to take our chances to have meetings because we are a good team, but I don’t think we showed how good we are. The talent is absolutely there, we just have to put it together. “

The Missouri wrestling returns to action at 7:00 p.m. January 24 in Auburn, Alabama.