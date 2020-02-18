[Huawei accuses U.S. of overlooking HSBC misconduct to go immediately after Chinese organization]



FILE Photograph: The Huawei logo is viewed on a communications device in London, Britain, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

February 18, 2020

By Karen Freifeld

(Reuters) – U.S. prosecutors neglected evident violations of U.S. sanctions in opposition to Iran by HSBC Holdings in exchange for the British bank’s cooperation with a federal government investigation of Huawei Systems, lawyers for the Chinese telecoms large stated.

“The govt agreed to overlook HSBC’s ongoing misconduct, electing not to punish the bank, prosecute its executives or even extend the monitorship,” Huawei’s attorneys wrote in a Feb. 10, 2020 letter filed in U.S. District Court docket in Brooklyn, New York. The letter was witnessed by Reuters on Tuesday.

In return, “HSBC agreed to cooperate with the government’s endeavours to depict Huawei as the mastermind of HSBC’s sanctions violations and supply witnesses to the government’s stalled investigation of Huawei,” the legal professionals wrote.

In an indictment unsealed last calendar year, Huawei was charged by the United States with financial institution fraud and violating sanctions against Iran. Federal prosecutors included much more rates to the situation this month.

The indictment accuses Huawei and its main economic officer, Meng Wanzhou, of conspiring to defraud HSBC and other banking institutions by misrepresenting Huawei’s relationship with Skycom Tech Co Ltd, a suspected front company that operated in Iran.

The new statements by Huawei relate to a 5-year deferred prosecution settlement HSBC agreed to in 2012 for disregarding principles designed to stop revenue laundering and processing transactions that violated sanctions.

Huawei’s lawyers say that, after HSBC obtained the deferred prosecution settlement, the financial institution continued to method Iran transactions by way of its New York branch and hid the conduct from a court docket-appointed monitor. It also unsuccessful as late as 2017 to carry out compliance steps it had promised in purchase to protected the arrangement.

“The Justice Department identified that HSBC fulfilled all of its obligations, such as its sanctions obligations, less than its 2012 Deferred Prosecution Agreement,” the financial institution explained in a assertion.

Huawei has pleaded not guilty. Meng, the daughter of Huawei’s founder, was arrested in Canada on a U.S. warrant in relationship with the situation. She has mentioned she is harmless and is preventing extradition.

Reuters exclusively reported past February that HSBC performed an investigation into Huawei’s connections with Skycom that assisted lead to the charges against the Chinese firm.

Huawei is searching for files from the HSBC investigation of the enterprise and stories from the monitor, which it says “appear certain” to contradict the allegations in the indictment.

A spokesman for federal prosecutors in Brooklyn declined to comment.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld Editing by Tom Brown)