Huawei and the realities of the 5G world

Prime Minister Boris Johnson took in US President Donald Trump last week’s decision to defy his warnings and give Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications giant, the opportunity to become part of the next-generation 5G telecommunications infrastructure in the UK the knees forced.

The controversy surrounding Huawei’s role in national telecommunications networks is the most immediate expression of what I call the “new national security economy” and provides insight into a number of major issues that governments, businesses and societies are facing in an era of deep connectivity become the big data that it generates.

The attempt to deny Huawei access to 5G telecommunications networks reflects three concerns: fear that its devices can be used to monitor the data it transmits (espionage); fear that the company could manipulate data or install a “kill switch” that could result in equipment failing in an international crisis and both damage a communication system if it does not paralyze (sabotage); and fear that Huawei will benefit from a special relationship with the Chinese government that offers an unfair advantage in market competition.

This benefit not only eases the diffusion of Huawei products – which increases the first and second risks – but also undercuts the other companies that try to generate revenue to maintain their competitiveness.

The case against Huawei is based on several allegations. First, the company is not to be trusted because its founder and several officers have worked for the Chinese military. Second, it is believed to be an association of interests between Chinese companies and the government in Beijing, a connection strengthened by Chinese law that requires companies to provide data to the government upon request. The UK’s National Cyber ​​Security Center concluded that the Chinese state “can force anyone in China to do anything (which they have now codified in their National Intelligence Act).”

Third, Huawei has been accused – and has been resolved – of allegations of intellectual property theft. Fourthly, the United States accuses Huawei of cooperating with Chinese security services. This allegation was reportedly passed on to the German government late last year.

His defenders parried every attack. Founder Ren Zhengfei does not dispute his story with the People’s Liberation Army, but insists that the company is independent of the Chinese government. Executives have stated that they will not build back doors in their products or provide data. The company has made “no spy” agreements with governments that buy its products. In the UK, which used Huawei devices before the 5G decision, the company set up a Huawei Cyber ​​Security Evaluation Center, which was staffed by members of the British telecommunications spy agency. it regularly publishes reports on Huawei products.

Finally, the defense lawyers found that no evidence was made publicly available to prove the espionage charges.

The truth is somewhere in the middle. No company can oppose the government of the jurisdiction in which it operates when required by law to do so. This applies in the US as well as in China. Huawei’s ownership is not transparent and under Chinese law, Communist Party cells are required for the operational management of all companies with more than three party members.

And regardless of the health Huawei receives in the UK – the reviews are mixed; the most recent discovered serious security deficiencies, none of which, however, believed to have been deliberately designed – nothing can prevent future sabotage. Hardware and software are automatically updated regularly, which can lead to a security vulnerability.

Two problems make Huawei particularly problematic. The company is the world’s largest telecommunications supplier with sales in over 170 countries. Its products are an integral part of 3G and 4G networks around the world. System upgrades build on existing components without exception.

Any policy that tries to exclude Huawei from 5G networks requires uprooting existing systems, making upgrades much more expensive. One study estimates that the increases in Australia could be between 14 and 42 percent, while another study calculated that New Zealand could pay 15 to 35 percent more. This makes Huawei’s price advantage even clearer. This is critical to the success of its 5G offerings, especially for developing countries that want to build infrastructure at the lowest possible price.

A crucial lesson from this fundamental reality – which applies to all calls to refuse Chinese help or support – is that it is not enough to denounce a corporate or creditor government. The United States is demanding (or is asking) to reject Chinese money or product rings without having a realistic alternative. You can’t hit anything with anything.

The second problem is Huawei’s extensive presence not only around the world, but in every part of the telecommunications network. This means that the associated risks cannot be eliminated. Rather, they need to be managed, and this is a second important lesson. Regardless of which provider is used, there are weak points. A ban is not the answer. The director general of MI5, the British secret service, has made the same argument, insisting that Huawei’s role and the risks associated with it can be mastered.

The private sector has lagged behind in this understanding. In a 5G world, the network is so deeply rooted in everyday life that it can no longer be distinguished from life itself. This is an expression of the “new national security economy”, in which all companies must be vigilant and react to these risks. The scale of this challenge is not yet decreasing.

Japan has decided to ban all telecommunications equipment that pose a national security risk to public contracts. 14 areas of infrastructure such as finance and air travel were identified, which should also be protected. (A company is not mentioned by name in the guideline.)

Domestic telecommunications providers have stated that they will not use Huawei in their 5G networks. This can cause problems for Softbank, the only domestic provider with Huawei in its 4G systems. It worked with Huawei on 5G trials and is now testing how to proceed.

However, the Japanese government seems to have learned this first lesson and is offering tax relief to companies that invest in 5G. Policies are still being developed and security must be an integral part of the final rules.

Another important dimension of thinking in Tokyo is the desire to build trust among security partners and to promote the country’s involvement in the Five Eyes intelligence network. This coalition was founded in the early Cold War and spanned five English-speaking countries – Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and the United States. Membership has been fixed, although information on certain issues has recently been exchanged in a larger group of countries, Japan among them. Japan has long tried to officially join the group.

Three of the “Five Eyes” – Australia, New Zealand and the United States – have effectively banned Huawei from their 5G networks. Trump has reportedly called Johnson to warn him that a Huawei presence on the UK network would force Washington to rethink its relationship with Huawei to share information with London. This will be a test of the “special relationship between the United States and Great Britain”, but it can be falsified. The real test is how countries adapt to the reality of a 5G world where Huawei is the most obvious and immediate risk.

Brad Glosserman is deputy director and visiting professor at Tama University’s Center for Rule Making Strategies and senior advisor (non-resident) at the Pacific Forum. He is the author of “Peak Japan: The end of great ambitions”.