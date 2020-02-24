Huawei of China announces latest version of flip phone

LONDON [AP] —Huawei of China unveiled its latest foldable smartphone on Monday, making such devices available internationally for the first time, competing in a niche category with new Samsung and Motorola models.

The company has wrapped the new Mate X in a video instead of a press release as the technology show in Spain, which was due to be announced, was canceled due to concerns about a new coronavirus outbreak.

Like its predecessor, the Mate X, which was released in China last year, the display wraps around the outside of the phone when closed and unfolds on a tablet-sized 8-inch screen. The company states that there are improvements under the hood, including a redesigned 4-layer screen and an upgraded “Falcon Wing” hinge. It also acquires Huawei’s latest Kirin 990 chipset [4-lens camera system], which can be used in a wider range of faster 5G network bands.

However, Mate X does have some obvious drawbacks as it doesn’t have a full Android operating system from Google. Last year, the Trump administration blocked Huawei’s access to US components and technology for national security reasons as part of a broader trade and technology war between the United States and China.

Instead, Mate Xs runs a simple open source version of Android. Users will still be able to download the app, but will download from Huawei’s own app store instead of the Google Play store.

Huawei, the world’s second-largest phone maker, is facing competition from Samsung and Motorola, which recently launched a new folding smartphone.

Smartphone manufacturers are using foldable technology to revitalize the market as consumers face a slowdown in holding their devices longer. However, it is unclear whether expensive devices will appeal more than just a hard tech enthusiast.

There are also questions about reliability. Samsung’s first folding device, the Galaxy Fold, was plagued by reports of broken screens after launch last year and a few months delayed its release.

The smartphone is expected to launch in March and costs € 2,499 [$ ​​2,700], but is not expected to be widely available in the United States.

