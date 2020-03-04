[Huawei pleads not responsible to new U.S. prison expenses in 2018 situation]



FILE Photograph: A Huawei corporation logo at the Shenzhen Global Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Music/File Image/File Photograph

March 4, 2020

NEW YORK (Reuters) – China’s Huawei Systems Co Ltd, the world’s premier telecommunications gear maker, on Wednesday pleaded not guilty in a New York federal court docket to new charges in a 2018 circumstance versus the firm.

The latest indictment accused Huawei of conspiring to steal trade tricks from six U.S. engineering providers for two many years, lying about its business in North Korea and encouraging Iran monitor protesters in the course of the 2009 anti-government demonstrations in that nation.

Huawei experienced previously been billed by the U.S. federal government with lender fraud and violating sanctions towards Iran by working with Skycom Tech Co, a suspected front firm, to acquire U.S. goods and go money by using the intercontinental banking method. It pleaded not guilty to individuals costs last calendar year.

At an arraignment in U.S. District Court docket in Brooklyn, Thomas Green, a U.S. law firm for Huawei, entered the not responsible plea on behalf of the business and a few subsidiaries, which include Futurewei Systems Inc, its U.S.-based analysis arm.

Huawei Main Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou is battling extradition from Canada in connection with the primary indictment in the scenario, which accuses her of misrepresenting Huawei’s connection with Skycom to the international lender HSBC Holdings Plc. She has stated she is harmless.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York Modifying by Cynthia Osterman)