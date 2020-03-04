[huawei-will-create-manufacturing-unit-in-france-whichever-government-conclusion-on-5g-products:-govt]



March 4, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – Huawei will make a manufacturing unit in France no matter what the French government’s final decision on no matter whether to use the firm’s gear in its new 5G network, an govt at the Chinese telecoms giant said on Wednesday.

Huawei, the world’s biggest telecom devices maker, mentioned very last 7 days that it prepared to construct a production plant in France to relieve all over the world fears stoked by U.S. fees that Beijing could use its equipment for spying, which the team denies.

France’s cybersecurity agency is at the moment screening 5G gear, which includes from Huawei, for deployment in its new community.

“The plant will be created in France, regardless of what the French government’s decision (on 5G), as it is aspect of our strategy,” Huawei France’s deputy main govt Minggang Zhang advised Reuters.

