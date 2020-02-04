Hub Arkush: Chiefs are world champions with a comeback for eternity National Sports

MIAMI – It seems like a lot of people have forgotten, but in the first 80 or 90 years of the National Football League, defense and running games won championships, and the San Francisco 49ers came to the Super Bowl LIV to prove that it still did the case was the case.

On the other hand, Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs in Miami emerged as the figureheads for NFL video game offenses in the 21st century that score faster than Tyreek Hill’s 40-yard run. While the defense was at times an afterthought for her, no deficit was too big and no point too high to be achieved.

It was truly chocolate and vanilla, and Las Vegas had divided the whole world almost in the middle of what taste it would be, and the slightest margin went to the chiefs.

After three quarters at Hard Rock Stadium, there were no objections to San Francisco’s plan on Sunday evening.

The Niners entered the fourth quarter after outperforming the Chiefs 292-206.

That’s right, San Francisco kept Patrick Mahomes and his bosses just 206 yards through three quarters and had a 20 to 10 lead.

And not only did San Francisco push the bosses from 109 to 69, Jimmy Garoppolo was seriously outperforming Mahomes.

While both quarterbacks seemed a bit confused, Garoppolo settled in the second quarter and had an outstanding third period, while Mahomes continued to fight and only 16-25, 145, 0 TDs and 1 INT for a terribly un- Mahomes- similar 62.9 passers-by rating.

But there is a reason why Mahomes won an MVP in his first season as an NFL starter and the Chiefs have the most explosive offense in the NFL.

If you blink, you’ll miss a Chiefs scoring ride, and no one has yet headed for the exits.

Sure enough, after a 1-yard touchdown dive from Raheem Mostert to achieve this 10-point 49er edge, Mahomes drove the Chiefs 52 yards in 12 games and built a 3rd and a 6th at the 49er 23.

But when everyone at the stadium thought Mahomes was ready to take over the chiefs and close the gap on three points, Mahomes tried to hit Sammy Watkins at the six after only five interceptions in his first 18 games, and the ball was knocked down in the air and picked up by Tarvarius Moore for Mahome’s second choice of the night.

The remaining 11:57 minutes was enough for the high-flying chiefs to score 10 points, but the way the 49ers dominated the physical battle and frustrated Mahomes was really as little as we expected from San Francisco Chiefs were in real trouble.

Then the Chiefs’ defense found itself back and retrieved the ball for Mahomes, suppressed the 49ers in just five games and forced a barge, Mahomes sat up with his own 17.

Still, momentum was on the side of the 49s, and the Chiefs were just 7:17 ahead of a third and 15-year-old on their own 35 after a 16-yard throw from Mahomes to Tyreek Hill by repeating a Kyle Shanahan challenge The 49er appeared to be a defense game against the sixth Super Bowl title.

Somehow Tyreek Hill has a wide open field on which Mahomes found him for 44 meters, especially when it looks like they are in serious trouble.

You have seen the picture before. Hill was all alone, waiting for a Mahomes pass that wasn’t actually thrown perfectly, but was set up so Hill could catch up before Jimmie Ward finally got there to bring him down on the 21st.

Four games later, Travis Kelce was in the end zone with a 1 yard TD catch and it was a 20-17 game to play 6:13.

Could the 49ers just start beating them again?

Defense really does matter and the momentum was now clear at Kansas City D.

A short time later, Mahomes had the ball under control again and was only 5 minutes behind with 5: 10 minutes. The Chiefs’ offensive was rolling.

Mahomes and the chiefs took all seven games and 2:36 to go 65 yards, with the key games on a 38-yard branch to Sammy Watkins coming in second-and-7 from chiefs 48 and placing them at the 49ers 10-yard line, and then 3 games later, a swing pass for Damien Williams, on which he could barely sneak into the pylon and Kansas City was 24-20 at the top.

With just 2:44 minutes, San Francisco tried to make it interesting and quickly moved 36 yards to the Chiefs 49 in just four games, but with more than enough time at the 1:49 mark, Garoppolo threw three incompleteness and was then released on the fourth down.

Two games later, Damien Williams went 38 yards around the left end to give the bosses a 31-10 lead and a world championship.

Kansas City gained 21 points in just 7:41 of the fourth quarter, and in the same seven minutes, Mahomes switched from an almost safe goat to the Super Bowl MVP.

On the other hand, the 49er head coach Kyle Shanahan was again faced with a painful déjà vu, as you can imagine.

Shanahan was often asked what he learned from Atlanta in the week before the game when he led the Super Bowl LI 28-3 in the second half three seasons as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator to the patriots.

It couldn’t have hurt like this after clearly having the chief’s number for over three quarters.

But in the end, this was a Super Bowl that was dictated far more by the bosses than anything the 49ers did to lose it.

After all, the 49ers were the dominant winners in the first over 50 minutes of this Super Bowl, but it was the last seven that showed what makes Mahomes and his bosses so special.

